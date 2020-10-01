The Richland Lady Raiders (7-2-1) soccer team secured their standing atop District 10-A, finishing with an impressive 4-0-1 conference record.
The team defeated district rival Hickman County for the second time this season before picking up a non-district win over Fayetteville.
On the road, Richland lost a close matchup against Zion Christian Academy before a get-right 5-1 win over East Hickman later in the week. The Lady Raiders’ goal differential for the season is up to plus-24 through 10 matches.
Richland 4
Hickman County 1
Familiar faces filled up the net in both the week’s contests. Junior forward Grayson Bailey got the scoring started in the fifth minute in what ended up being a comfortable 4-1 home victory over Hickman County. Senior winger Lexy Waldran added a second goal to give the Lady Raiders a 2-0 lead at halftime. After the break, multi-sport standout Jesse Jennings added to her productive senior campaign with a 45th minute goal. Bailey added her second score of the night late to finish off the Lady Bulldogs for the second time this season. Both sophomore goalkeepers, Sydney Shelton and Allie Sands, played with Shelton accounting for 15 saves and Sands adding an additional three.
Richland 3
Fayetteville 1
A 3-1 non-district win over Fayetteville was next on the agenda for the Lady Raiders.
Waldran found her way to the box score again, scoring in the 25th minute in what was a close 1-1 score at the half. Richland’s offensive production picked up in the second half, doubling the first half’s shot total of 13 with 26 in the latter 40 minutes. Bailey joined Waldran on the scoresheet off an assist from Jennings. Waldran scored a penalty kick two minutes later to finish the night’s scoring on both sides, as the Richland defense held strong in the second half. Sands played the full 80 minutes at goalkeeper and tallied eight saves in the effort.
Richland 1
Zion Christian 2
In a matchup that had multiple Lady Raiders held out due to COVID-19 contact-tracing, Richland’s winning streak ended at four matches in a close road loss to Zion Christian Academy. Richland totaled 35 shots in the losing effort, but only Jennings was able to convert the team’s singular goal. Shelton was the keeper for the full duration and was responsible for nine saves.
Richland 5
East Hickman 1
The Lady Raiders were even more short-handed in their regular season district finale against East Hickman with 10 of Richland’s usual 24 out to contact-tracing. The squad proved up to the challenge, however, as they never relinquished the lead after Dakota Childress finished a well-placed corner kick in the ninth minute. Later, Bailey added a goal from the top of the box that snuck into the bottom left corner, and Jennings added the third goal of the half on a point-blank shot from East Hickman’s six-yard box. The Lady Raiders led 3-1 at the half. Jennings and Bailey each added second goals in the second half. Star centerback Sydney McClure also had one of the best defensive plays of the season, chasing down a certain goal that had already rolled passed the keeper and nudging it just wide of the post. Sands tallied 10 saves, including a full extension denial on an East Hickman free kick from 20 yards out.
