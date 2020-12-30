The University of Tennessee: “It’s time to put up or shut up,” a popular saying throughout the years.
I am, of course, talking about the big orange football team. Losers of six weeks in a row after starting 2-0. They have since beat Vanderbilt.
Let’s be very clear up front. The excuse train has arrived and has now left the station.
Excuse number one used early — no spring practice because of COVID-19.
The fact is every team that beat Tennessee had the same — no spring practice.
Excuse number two — we are young, but the fact is 15 starters returned from last year’s bowl-winning team.
Excuse number three usually was — well we just were not ready to play. The fact is that’s on the coaches and that buck stops on the desk of Jeremy Pruitt.
Excuse number four — our quarterback didn’t make good decisions. The fact is that quarterback started 32 games, all during Coach Pruitt’s three years.
Another sometimes used excuse — we just didn’t seem ready after the half to play. The fact is that’s all due to the lack of coaching during halftime.
Right now, the Vols are not a very good football team, and that my UT friends is sad.
Sure, just wait until next year you say. Are we the worst football team in the SEC?
Not just yet, however, we are no longer in the middle of the pack. We have dropped down to the Vandy level — and a victory over Vandy didn’t do much to improve that. A win over Texas A&M would have helped some, but a Kentucky beatdown early in the season still is there — a complete old-fashioned woodshed whipping.
What’s the answer?
Maybe we need a COVID-19 vaccine. This one would be coaching changes. Maybe not at the head, but there have to be changes. Vol teams can’t wait ‘til next year every season.
Sideline Briefs
Congrats to the Junior Lady Raider basketball team on an undefeated season!
On my personal wish list for Santa was to bring back the Cowbell Game between Lawrence County and Giles County. It’s a very sad situation where school officials from both schools can’t get together and get it done.
What a year for sports in the USA. In the months of August, September and October, we had an NBA title, a World Series Championship, golf titles, racing titles, the Kentucky Derby, the start of college football and college basketball, tennis titles — all of this lumped into three months.
No fans to speak of, and yes, not a whole lot of interest — most was about COVID-19 and the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.