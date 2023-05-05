It’s football time in Tennessee.
Well, maybe not yet, but the first game for Giles County High and Richland is only some four months out.
This past Tuesday (May 2), both the Bobcats and Raiders began their spring practice. It will be three days in helmets and shorts only. Full pads will begin Monday, May 8.
Giles County High head coach David O’Connor begins his 22nd season as a head coach — four at Lee High School in Huntsville, seven at Giles County, three at Buckhorn in Alabama, and back to Giles County for seven more.
We have to replace a lot of players, especially with our line.
The Bobcats finished the 2022 season losing to Class 3A powerhouse Alcoa in the semifinals. Trey Ballentine and Tre’von Dangerfield plan to play college football at Cumberland University in Lebanon.
“We will miss those two and other seniors who graduated,” O’Connor said. “However, we do have several key players returning, including our region Player of the Year X’Zorion Randolph.”
All-Region performers Amare Smith, Elijah Phillips and Kamauri Turner also return for the Bobcats and Chase Cardin was an All-State kicker.
Turner had 31 touchdowns last year.
The Bobcats will have a scrimmage at 6 p.m. May 23 at Sam Davis Park or at the practice field at the school.
“We still only have nine games on our schedule,” O’Connor said. “We will open at Sam Davis Park against powerhouse Franklin Page Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.”
The coaching staff includes Tanner Holley, defensive coordinator; Joe O’Connor, defensive line coach; John Kirk, Bryce Wallace and David Young. Corey Hickman will not coach football this season.
“We have three weeks to get in 11 practice days,” O’Connor added.
The Raiders also began spring practice May 2.
“We have some 58 players out at this time,” head coach Nick Patterson said. “Some are still in baseball, track and soccer.”
Coach Patterson begins his sixth season after his Raiders made the Class 2A state playoffs last year.
“We have eight players returning on defense and five on offense,” he said. “We need some linemen to step up to fill the holes left from last year.”
Key linemen lost were Chandler Thomason, Kenton Bostater, Jacob Rose and Walker Hewitt, along with All-State player Ethan Workman who had 30 touchdowns last year.
“We are looking for guys to step up and lead,” Patterson said. “Hopefuls are Denton Watkins, Cameron Taylor, Lucas Martin, Mark Holden, Wyatt Journey and Chase Thomason.
“Several key defensive players are returning —Luke Eslick, Tyler Richardson, Tyler Montero, John Garrett, Andrew Huff, Reed Callahan, Jayden Pryor and Colton Trimble. Defense should be a big strength for us.
“Offensively, two-time all-region quarterback Bryce Miller is back for his senior year. Blane Woodard has also had a great off season and can play quarterback and wide receiver.”
Huff, Eslick and Nash Petty will handle backfield roles.
Three tight ends who will play a lot are Chris Buchanan, Levi Reedy and Shooter Foster. Jake Sands will look to start at safety and Cam McNeese and Dawson Lowry will battle to replace Josh Workman.
The Raiders will play a scrimmage game May 22 at Community and open their 2023 season Aug. 18 at home against Lincoln County.
