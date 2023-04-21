The years were 1964-66 at Martin Junior College, home of the Indians.
Among the many students who attended during those years were Jay Cole, Jerry Bush and Larry Woody.
On a personal note, I was also a student, playing baseball. Thanks to my dear friend Jimmy Earle who, by awarding me a scholarship, rescued me from the shoe factory.
The ironic thing about those years was that all had a connection to coach Earle. Cole and Bush played basketball and Woody as a friend and tennis player for coach Kermit Smith.
This year, 2023, all remain friends and stay in touch.
Larry Woody, an award-winning sports writer, talked about his career and his love for Martin College and Giles County. You can read Larry Woody’s column, Woody’s Woods and Waters, in the Pulaski Citizen each week.
Larry graduated from Martin College in 1966 and Belmont University in 1968. He played varsity tennis at both schools. He is also a member of the Martin College Hall of Fame.
He served two years in the Army, including a tour in Vietnam as a combat infantryman.
“I joined the Nashville Tennessean in 1970, covering Southeastern Conference football and basketball, also the NFL and NASCAR,” Woody said. “I retired from the Tennessean in 2007. Those years at the Tennessean were full of lifetime memories, covering Super Bowls and big NASCAR races like the Daytona 500.
“I would have to say the big highlight was covering the University of Tennessee’s 1998 National Championship game at Tempe, Arizona — the big victory over Florida State.”
Larry’s 2007 retirement from the Tennessean only lasted a week.
“The Lebanon newspaper called for me to write a column, and I just kept on writing,” he said.
Larry’s column is now syndicated for Main Street Media of Tennessee, the owner of the Pulaski Citizen.
Larry has authored six books. He also contributes to travel and outdoor magazines. He is a member of the Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame and was named the Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year three times.
He married the late Mary Frances Hill, who he met at Martin College, and has three children and a Labrador retriever.
“I still come down to Giles County and turkey hunt and deer hunt at the Joe and Don Christopher farm,” Larry said. “I have so many great memories of Giles County, especially my Martin College Friends.
“My college roommate was Tommy Peden from Lynnville who graduated at Jones High, Martin and Belmont,” he added. “He was my roommate at Belmont until my senior year when I got married to Mary Francis and got a new roommate.”
