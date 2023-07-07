Sideline Views Header

It’s called the dead period by the TSSAA, which means a time to take a two-week break ­— in all TSSAA sports.

So right now, it’s a football break for the Richland Raiders and the Giles County Bobcats. When this period is over in the second week in July, it’s back to work as they get ready for their season-openers, some six weeks later.

IMG_1034 web.jpg

Carsen Stapish makes a catch in traffic and cuts upfield during Richland’s game versus Cornersville in a 7-on-7 tournament held at Giles County High June 22.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen
IMG_1083 web.jpg

Richland quarterback Bryce Miller takes a snap during the 7-on-7 action held at GCHS on June 22.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen
IMG_1161 web.jpg

New Giles County quarterback Johnny Jackson flings a pass deep during GCHS’ showdown versus LaVergne.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen

