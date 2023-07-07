It’s called the dead period by the TSSAA, which means a time to take a two-week break — in all TSSAA sports.
So right now, it’s a football break for the Richland Raiders and the Giles County Bobcats. When this period is over in the second week in July, it’s back to work as they get ready for their season-openers, some six weeks later.
Richland will open at home against Class 5A Lincoln County, coached by RHS alumnus Eddie Cunningham. Giles County also opens at home against Page of Franklin.
I talked with Richland Coach Nick Patterson about the spring and his 7-on-7 games.
“We had a very good spring and a lot of work got done,” Patterson said.
Richland will host a 7-on-7 July 10. Several teams, including Mt. Pleasant and CA, will be participating. July 11-13 they will be at camp at Tennessee Tech. A scrimmage against Mt. Pleasant and Loretto will follow.
“We also realize a lot more needs to be improved upon,” Patterson said. “I like the attitude of the players. They are excited about the upcoming season.
“At the 7-on-7 competition at GCHS last week, we did well, finishing third overall,” Patterson added. “Our passing game with the receivers was good, and our defense showed a lot of improvement. When we start back later this month, it will be with 7-on-7. Then the pads come out. We will scrimmage against Loretto and a Jamboree at Loretto, and the next week, the season begins at home against Lincoln County.”
Patterson said teams get better playing better teams. His Raiders have shown a lot of progress after making the state playoffs last year.
GCHS
Coach David O’Connor talked about his team’s 7-on-7 games.
“We had an up and down event but looked good in the morning, winning against Mt. Pleasant by a score of 30 to 8 and, after lunch, got beat by the same team by 2 points,” O’Connor said of his team’s fifth place finish. “This showed we still have a lot of work to get done. However, we are going to be alright, and we should be ready to go for that first game with Page.”
“Our toughest games of the schedule are early,” O’Connor said.
The Bobcats are scheduled make a trip to Murfreesboro Riverdale’s 7-on-7 event playing against top teams.
The Bobcats have a scrimmage game against Tullahoma at Sam Davis Park Friday, July 28.
Giles County finished in the semifinals last season, losing to eventual state champion Alcoa.
