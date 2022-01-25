The Richland girls’ basketball team fell behind early and never recovered in a 58-22 road loss at District 10-A favorite Wayne County last Friday night.
The loss marked a second in three 10-A tilts for the Lady Raiders (6-11, 1-2 10-A) this season.
Richland fell behind from the opening quarter, with the home team racing out to a 17-3 margin thanks to eight points from standout Blair Baugus.
The scoring woes continued for the Lady Raiders in the second quarter, with Richland falling behind 31-21.
Richland scored two quick buckets out of the break, closing the deficit to 15, but turnovers plagued the Lady Raider offense, allowing the Lady Wildcats to stretch the lead to 35 at the end of the third quarter.
Wayne County scored just six points in the fourth frame, but the damage was done and allowed the home team to cruise to the 58-22 victory.
Only four players made their way into the scoring column, as Lady Raider Freshman Shelby Higgins led the way with 12 points, including two three pointers.
Eighth grade point guard Bailey Blair chipped in five points to cap Richland’s scoring highlights on the evening.
Blair Baugus and Kenzie Griggs led the way for Wayne County (20-4, 4-0) with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
The contest was a last-second addition for both teams, with Richland and Wayne County previously scheduled to take on Culleoka and Hampshire. The two Maury County schools were closed due to illness, which allowed the Lady Raiders and Lady Wildcats to reschedule a game originally set for Jan. 4.
Lady Raiders Notch First 10-A Win
The Richland girls’ basketball team found its offensive and defensive footing in a 63-45 victory versus Hampshire on Wednesday, Jan. 18, inside Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
The win was much-needed for the Lady Raiders, who entered the contest on a four-game losing skid. Richland also earned a warmly-welcomed victory in the District 10-A standings, as the Lady Raiders pulled their league record to 1-1 with the victory.
Richland outscored Hampshire in every quarter, building a 16-13 edge after the first frame, and opening a 31-22 lead at the break. The second half saw similar results, with Richland outscoring Hampshire 15-11 in the third and 17-12 in the fourth.
On a chilly, rainy night, the Lady Raiders never found their groove from beyond the arc, but instead relied on a 28-10 advantage in points in the paint versus a much-smaller Hampshire lineup.
Freshman guard Shelby Higgins stepped up and cashed in on a mismatch in the paint, scoring a game-high 21 points. Higgins only attempted three shots from distance, and instead bruised her way to the free-throw line, swishing home 10-of-15 attempts at the
line.
Higgins also flirted with a double-double in the win, notching seven rebounds down low for Richland.
Higgins was joined in double-figures by sisters Kristen Garner and Katie Garner, who scored 18 and 14 points each, respectively. Higgins and the Garner sisters accounted for all three of the Lady Raiders 3-pointers on the night, all hitting one apiece.
Like Higgins, Kristen Garner also tracked down seven rebounds to narrowly miss a double-double on the night.
Katelyn Bass added eight points on the night to round out major scoring for the Lady Raiders.
