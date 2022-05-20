The Richland boys’ soccer team battled until the final seconds — literally — in a 3-2 loss to Harpeth Thursday night in the Region 5-A title match at Richland High School.
Trailing 3-1 with just under three minutes to play, senior captain Ben Teegarden scored his second goal of the night when he buried a penalty kick with 2:45 on the clock, pulling the Raiders within striking distance late in the contest.
With the two teams trading possession for the next two-plus minutes, the Raiders were awarded a free kick on the right wing with just seven seconds remaining.
Senior midfielder Daniel Hewitt delivered a cross into the box, which was deflected by at least two players, but was ultimately snagged by Harpeth’s goalkeeper, who punted the ball to safety as time expired.
The title match — and the two preceding Raider postseason contests — was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live. All three matches can be heard on Pulaski Citizen Live's Mixlr showreel here.
The loss was a painful one for the Raiders, who fell behind early in the match, but rallied to tie the contest on Teegarden’s first goal, a free kick from just beyond the 18-yard box with 34:25 left in the second half.
Harpeth’s striker tandem of Kyler Hartley and Jasper Tharpe proved to be troublesome all night for the Raiders, with Tharp scoring the first two Harpeth goals and Hartley delivering the eventual match-winner with 22:31 left in the contest.
The contest was tightly contested from the opening kick, with neither team establishing a vast majority of possession in the first half.
Richland had its chances in the first half to strike first, with at least three opportunities sailing high, including a shot from nearly 40 yards out from midfielder Jesse James.
Trailing 1-0 at the break, the Raiders took advantage of defensive confusion on Teegarden’s first goal.
After earning a foul right outside the 18-yard box, Teegarden immediately placed the ball down and sent the shot home to tie the contest at one goal apiece.
The goal gave Richland enough momentum to seize a go-ahead tally, but Tharp’s header with 24:28 remaining put Harpeth ahead for good.
The contest could have broken even further in Harpeth's favor, but Richland junior goalkeeper Samuel Coker made five key saves throughout the contest, and got a glove to two of Harpeth's two goals on the afternoon, nearly keeping the shots out of the net.
Despite the loss, Richland’s historic season and postseason hopes remain alive.
The Raiders now travel to Jackson for a matchup versus Class A powerhouse Madison Academy Magnet, who defeated Scotts Hill 9-0 in the Region 6-A title match Thursday.
Kickoff in Saturday’s Sectional — the first in Richland’s boys’ soccer history — is set for 5:30 p.m. at Lambuth Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.