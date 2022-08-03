South Giles opened its 2022 football season in convincing fashion, cruising to a 48-20 win versus South Middle Tuesday night at Sam Davis Park.
The Eagles (1-0) gave up an early touchdown, but answered with a quick score of their own. The visiting Trojans scored another touchdown, but South Giles once again answered and led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles played nearly a flawless second quarter, scoring on an 11-play, 90-yard drive that chewed up nearly five minutes of game clock. The two-point conversion made the score 24-12 with 1:17 left before half.
South Middle fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving the Eagles the ball at the Trojan 34-yard line.
Despite the time crunch, the Eagles managed to work their way downfield in an efficient manner, scoring a 13-yard rushing touchdown as time expired. The two-point try was successful and gave the Eagles a 32-12 lead at the break.
After receiving the second-half kickoff, the Eagles put the game on ice on the first drive of the third quarter, recovering an onside kick attempt at midfield and scoring seven plays later to push their edge to 40-12.
South Middle added a late touchdown, but South Giles countered with a highlight-reel worthy score of its own to push the game to its 48-20 final score.
Taking over near midfield, the Eagles were facing a 3rd-and-14 when quarterback Caleb Durham uncorked a 44-yard bomb to wideout Wyatt Randolph, who ran untouched into the endzone for the final tally of the night.
Seventh grade running back David Bridges stole the show offensively for the Eagles, carrying the ball 14 times for 110 yards and three touchdowns — two of which came in the first half.
Bridges backfield mate Logan Locke added two touchdowns himself, rushing 10 times for 113 yards on the night.
Defensively, the Eagles were led by defensive lineman Thurman Taylor, Durham and defensive back Hunter Stilson, who all had big tackles for loss throughout the course of the ballgame.
The win started the season off on a good note for the Eagles, who return to action next Thursday, Aug. 11 versus Moore County.
Two South Giles ballgames are set to be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live later this year, with the Sept. 6 and Sept. 19 showdowns versus Flintville and South Lincoln on the fall calendar.
