Playing just their second game of the season, the South Giles Middle School football team suffered a 20-0 loss versus Blanche Sept. 7 at Sam Davis Park.
After two previous home games had been rescheduled, the Eagles (1-2, 0-1 in conference) finally made their debut versus a talented Blanche squad.
The Bulldogs struck for all three touchdowns in the first half, opening the scoring with a 27-yard passing play to cap a four-play, 51-yard drive that put the visitors ahead 6-0. Eagles seventh-grader Hunter Appleton made a defensive stop on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt.
The Eagle offense opened its home season with a huge pass play, as quarterback Bryant Roettger connected with Joshua Johnson on a 36-yard bomb into Bulldog territory.
Backed up due to false start penalties, the Eagles drive fizzled in the redzone when Roettger’s pass was intercepted at the Bulldog three-yard line.
The Bulldogs marched 97 yards down the field on an impressive drive that ate up 7:36 worth of clock, culminating in a three-yard rushing touchdown. Eighth grader Ashton Caldwell and seventh-grader Braylon Davis combined to help stop a two-point conversion attempt.
After a quick Eagle drive gave the ball back to Blanche, the visitors struck for their final points of the half on a 20-yard scamper from the quarterback. The Eagles would tack on the ensuing two-point attempt for a 20-0 lead that ultimately proved the final score.
Defensively, the Eagles saw several players make impressive solo tackles, highlighted by efforts from Roettger, Johnson, Davis, Caldwell and Appleton.
The week was not lost for the Eagles, however, as they rebounded with a big victory, 40-30 on the road versus Flintville last Thursday.
The Eagles are set for another big matchup at Sam Davis park this Thursday when they host Unity School. The Eagles will celebrate Eighth Grade Night during the contest, which is set to kickoff at 6 p.m.
The Eagles also recently announced that their home ballgame versus Cornersville, originally scheduled for Aug. 24, has been rescheduled to Thursday, Sept. 23. Kickoff is also set for 6 p.m. at Sam Davis Park.
