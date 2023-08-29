The South Giles football team made enough plays in the first half to possibly pull off an upset of high-powered Cornersville.
But second-half defensive stops eluded the Eagles in a 28-14 loss Aug. 22 in a contest played at Sam Davis Park.
Fresh off its first victory of the season versus Huntland Aug. 17, the Eagles (1-3) were hungry for another home victory.
But Cornersville’s ground attack proved problematic all night long as the Eagles struggled at times to find their footing defensively.
Cornersville running back Easton Lombardi put the visitors ahead when he ran free down the left sideline for a 46-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion failed and CHS led 6-0 less than two minutes into the contest.
From there, however, the Eagles caught fire offensively as they struck for their first touchdown just over two minutes later when David Bridges rumbled off the right edge and galloped 40 yards to paydirt. The Eagles conversion attempt failed and the contest remained tied at 6-6.
South Giles recovered an ensuing onside kick and went right back to work.
The Eagles chewed several minutes off the clock before Bridges took a toss in the backfield from quarterback Cru Curry and raced toward the near sideline.
Bridges had no interest in running, however, as he pulled up and delivered a perfectly-thrown bomb downfield to streaking wideout Braylen Bledsoe, who never broke stride and hauled in the 30-yard touchdown. Bridges tacked on a rushing attempt for the two-point conversion and pushed the Eagles ahead 14-6 near the end of the first.
The score held up through the end of the first quarter and South Giles got back on the ball offensively thanks to an interception from Curry.
Ahead by eight, the Eagles methodically moved down the field, but a seven-play drive was eventually marred by penalties and fizzled out when the Eagles were faced with a 4th-and-26 near midfield. Curry’s desperation heave was incomplete and CMS took over at the South Giles 45.
The Bulldogs went all 45 yards in just two plays when Lombardi took a sweep to the right down the sideline and into the endzone on a 37-yard scamper. The two-point try failed as the teams headed to halftime with SG ahead 14-12.
Things unraveled for the Eagles in the second half as Cornersville recovered an onside kick attempt and scored on their vest first play from scrimmage in the half.
Lombardi added his third rushing score of the night — this one from 49 yards out — as CMS retook the lead at 20-14.
The game now hanging in the balance, South Giles drove nearly 65 yards in 14 plays. The drive burned the entire 7:32 of the third quarter and even bled nearly three minutes into the fourth.
But faced with a fourth-and-goal, Curry’s third-down pass was intercepted at the goal line by the Bulldogs for a touchback.
CMS put the Eagles away on another quick strike, this time via an 80-yard rush from Hayden Cherry that pushed the score to its eventual 28-14 margin.
Bridges was the offensive star for the Eagles, rushing nearly 20 times for just under 60 yards. He accounted for both of the Eagles’ two touchdowns, however, rushing for the first and then finding Bledsoe on the halfback pass.
Owen Jarrell had nearly 10 carries for the Eagles and had a nice 15-yard rush early in the ballgame, but as the game wore on he was stuffed on multiple attempts when the Bulldogs keyed in defensively.
Curry, Alex Martin and Clayton Mosley had big nights defensively for the Eagles.
South Giles was set to return to action Aug. 29 versus Blanche. Results from that contest were not available at press time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.