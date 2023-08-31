IMG_9388 (1).jpg

South Giles defenders line up for a snap in a contest versus Cornersville earlier this season. The Eagles cruised to a 30-6 victory versus Blanche Tuesday night at Sam Davis Park.   Photo courtesy of Holly Hall

South Giles’ David Bridges was part of three Eagles touchdowns as they ran past Blanche 30-6.

Playing in their third straight game at Sam Davis Park, South Giles jumped on the visiting Bulldogs quickly, taking over after a Blanche punt in the first quarter and scoring three plays later on a 74-yard touchdown scamper down the right sideline by Bridges. Owen Jarrell added the two-point conversion run to put the Eagles up 8-0 late in the first quarter.

Tags

Load comments