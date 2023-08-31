South Giles defenders line up for a snap in a contest versus Cornersville earlier this season. The Eagles cruised to a 30-6 victory versus Blanche Tuesday night at Sam Davis Park. Photo courtesy of Holly Hall
South Giles’ David Bridges was part of three Eagles touchdowns as they ran past Blanche 30-6.
Playing in their third straight game at Sam Davis Park, South Giles jumped on the visiting Bulldogs quickly, taking over after a Blanche punt in the first quarter and scoring three plays later on a 74-yard touchdown scamper down the right sideline by Bridges. Owen Jarrell added the two-point conversion run to put the Eagles up 8-0 late in the first quarter.
Bridges, who had already recorded two tackles for loss in Blanche’s first drive, added another on the first play of the next drive. South Giles stopped Blanche on four downs, taking over on offense at their opponents’ 44 yard line.
From there Braylon Bledsoe ripped off a 20 yard run around left end, followed by a right side rush by Bridges to set up a first-and-goal at the three yard line.
Quarterback Cru Curry took it in from there and, with Jarrell’s two-point conversion, South Giles was up 16-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Blanche was able to put together a nine-play drive to start the second quarter, moving the ball deep into South Giles territory.
But when Blanche quarterback Keegan Fletcher tried a keeper around left end, he was met by Clayton Mosley for South Giles who knocked the ball free. Jarrell jumped on the loose ball, stopping the Blanche drive and giving his offense another chance to score before halftime.
Jarrell started the drive with a 14-yard run, followed by two runs for 15 yards by Mosely.
On second down and 16 to go from their own 34-yard line, Curry pitched the ball back to Bridges who pulled up and threw a perfect pass to Bledsoe who was more than 20 yards behind all the Bulldogs. The 66-yard pass play gave South Giles a 22-0 lead at halftime.
The Eagles’ final score of the night came on the second half kickoff, which got over Bridges head and rolled to the the 30 yard line.
Bridges gathered the ball in and broke free to his left behind a wall of South Giles blockers. Seventy yards later he was celebrating with his teammates in the endzone. Curry added the two-point conversion and South Giles was up 30-0 just 15 seconds into the third quarter.
Blanche scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a six-play, 50 yard drive that ended with Fletcher hitting running Neal Massey for a 41-yard touchdown, setting the final score at 30-6.
The South Giles defense gave up some yardage, but wreaked havoc in the Blanche backfield with Bridges, Jarrell, Mosley and Curry all recording tackles for loss.
The Eagles held Blanche to 91 yards rushing. Fletcher showed a strong and accurate arm for the Bulldogs, hitting on 6 of 11 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown.
It was Bridges that stole the show for South Giles in an efficient performance. The eighth grade back carried the ball just twice for 94 yards and a touchdown, threw one pass for 66 yards and touchdown and returned one kickoff for 70 yards and a touchdown. He totaled 220 of South Giles’ 316 total yards.
Bledsoe ended the game with 17 yards rushing and 66 yards receiving, including the touchdown grab. Curry netted only five yards rushing, but found the endzone on one of his four carries. Jarrell had one carry for 14 yards and found paydirt on two two-point conversions. Mosley carried five times for 50 yards.
Up next for the 2-3 South Giles Eagles is a Sept. 12 trip to Flintville.
