South Giles dominated in all areas and got a huge offensive performance from running back Caleb Oates en route to a 44-8 win over Flintville.
While Oates accounted for three 50-plus yard runs in the first half, the Eagles spread the ball around to nine different players on offense with at least nine players recording tackles on a defense that held their opponent scoreless until the final 20 seconds of the game.
South Giles dialed up a successful onside kick to start the game and wasted no time getting in the end zone. WT Edde broke free over the left side and raced 49 yards for the Eagle touchdown. Oates scored the two-point conversion and SGE lead 8-0 just 33 seconds into the game.
South Giles’ defense held Flintville to two yards, forcing a punt.
On their longest drive of the night, South Giles started at their own 29-yard line and got strong running from Oates, Dallas Buckner, Jack Stafford and Levi Whitt for a seven-play scoring drive that ended with Whitt crashing in from three yards out. Stafford added the two-point conversion to put South Giles up 16-0 with 3:43 remaining in the first quarter.
Mason Bue recovered a fumble on Flintville’s next possession and Oates needed just one play to score on a 69-yard run. Stafford added the two-point conversion and South Giles increased their lead to 24-0 with 2:41 left in the first quarter.
After a Flintville punt, Edde and Oates combined for 87 yards on one carry each. Oates scored the touchdown on a 56-yard run to put the Eagles up 30-0 early in the second quarter.
On the Eagles’ next possession Buckner and Oates combined for 76 yards in three plays, with Oates scoring on a 59-yard run. Stafford added the two-point conversion to put South Giles up 38-0 with 3:54 remaining in the first half.
Buckner recovered a fumble to stop Flintville’s next drive as the two teams traded possessions to end the half.
The teams traded possessions early in the second half before Bryant Roettger broke free for a 45-yard run, then scored on a five-yard run to put South Giles up 44-0 late in the third quarter.
Roettger stopped Flintville with an interception near the goal line in the fourth quarter, but the Bobcats were able to take their next possession in for a score with 20 seconds remaining in the game.
Offensively Oates led the way with seven carries for 220 yards, three touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Edde racked up 80 yards and a touchdown on two carries. Roettger had five carries for 60 yards and a touchdown. Whitt carried twice for 16 yards and a touchdown. Stafford accounted for three two-point conversions. Stafford, Buckner, Jacob Bridges and Bue combined for eight carries and 87 yards.
The South Giles defense held Flintville to just 42 yards of total offense, forcing three turnovers and four punts in eight possessions.
Buckner led the Eagles defensively, recording five solo stops and a fumble recovery. Stafford had four tackles, Bue had two solo tackles and a fumble recovery. Oates had three solo tackles. Aiden Coldwell, Whitt, Bridges and John Robert Kimbrough all had solo tackles. Whitt added an interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.