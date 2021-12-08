The Giles County boys basketball team has reason for optimism with rising talent and a new-look district heading into the 2021-22 season.
This year’s Bobcat roster does not feature any seniors, but does feature a talented group of scorers and playmakers, led by juniors Jake Cardin and Jack Harper.
Cardin provides steady ballhandling skills for the Bobcats, while also serving as a prominent slasher to the rim.
Harper, meanwhile, has grown stronger as he enters his junior season, which should allow the already steady shooter further opportunities to drive to the rim and potentially the free-throw line.
Clay Mitchell can also keep defenses honest this season as one of the Bobcats top marksmen from downtown.
Fellow juniors Joe Dangerfield and Matt King should provide stability down low for the Bobcats this season, while sophomore Jaceion Coffey should continue to flourish in the paint.
Football standouts Kamauri Turner and Kareem Bryant joined the team after a lengthy playoff run, and should provide quality depth as the Bobcats venture into a new-look District 10-AA this season.
Longtime Class A powerhouses Loretto and Summertown join the new district alongside Lewis County and Mt. Pleasant.
Loretto, a former district rival of the Bobcats in the early 2000s, returns to the league after spending the better part of the last decade as a Class A squad. The Bobcats will host the Mustangs on Jan. 18 before heading to Loretto on Feb. 4.
Giles County and Summertown, despite their proximity, have met just once in the last 20 years, a Christmas Classic meeting back in 2018.
The Bobcats will head to Summertown on Jan. 21 before the Eagles come to Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium on Feb. 8.
District play begins on Friday, Jan. 14, when the Bobcats travel to Hohenwald for a showdown at Lewis County.
