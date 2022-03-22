The Richland Raider baseball team enters the 2022 season without three of its most dominant pitchers over the past few years, but returns a mixture of veteran talent and skilled newcomers on the baseball diamond.
Austin Schrengost, Rob Turner and Landon Griggs were three of the team’s top arms the last three years with the first two serving as multi-year district starters. Griggs had arguably the best control of any arm on the staff but was limited due to the need to keep the all-district catcher behind the plate. Graduating with those three was everyday left fielder Presley Wise and role player Kendall Otey as head coach Troy Hughes laments the loss of a quality senior class.
“We only had five seniors last season, so from a quantity perspective, it wasn’t a lot of seniors, but from a quality perspective, it was huge,” Hughes said. “The biggest part of that particular group was that for the last four years, they were the pitchers and the catchers. That was a huge part of our success over the last few years, and it’s going to be very difficult to replace what those guys brought to our team.”
What the team does return is one of the most veteran infields in the state in terms of high school experience and what Hughes called the best defense of his 18 years as Raiders head coach.
Third baseman Sam Edwards, shortstop Herlan Duran and second baseman Jase Derryberry are each entering their fourth year as starters, while sophomore Bryce Miller will take over at first after receiving spot starts at the position last season. Hughes called Duran and Derryberry the best defensive middle infield in the mid-state.
Edwards and Miller will need to be more than just top flight corner infielders, though, for the team to reach its potential this season.
The duo are also set to serve as the team’s district starting pitchers.
Hughes called Edwards “Mr. Reliable” as the senior has been a consistent strike thrower for the team since his freshman campaign. While Edwards did not begin last year as one of the team’s district starters, he quickly moved into the role and ended up leading the team in wins during district play. Miller meanwhile saw much more time on the mound than a run-of-the-mill freshman, growing into one of the team’s most consistent pitchers by the postseason with a strong arm and ability to limit walks.
Developing depth will be one of the key factors on this team, according to Hughes, as the team’s other five pitchers who the coach mentioned have yet to see extended time at the high school level.
Lane Perkins, a senior, has been working on the mound for four-straight years and should be ready to contribute in his final year of high school ball. Perkins has served as a veteran defensive presence in centerfield. Sophomore Landon Johnson recorded the single biggest out of the 2021 season when he sealed the deal on a district championship against Santa Fe in the second game of a doubleheader last year and was praised by his coach for his ability to throw strikes and mix up his pitches.
Carter Edwards has a long career as a talented pitcher but will now be transitioning to the high school game after playing up as an eighth grader last year in the field. Fellow freshman Luke Jones returns to baseball and has a prototypical pitcher’s body with a tall, long frame. Finally, Derryberry is one of the team’s most talented pitchers but has been held off the mound during his time in high school due to his all-district play at second base. Hughes said despite this fact, he expects to use Derryberry this season on the
mound.
Joining the infield this season will be a new face at catcher after Griggs held down the position for his entire high school career. Freshman Andrew Turner has been getting reps this spring, while Houston Cheek, a utility player, could also see extended time at the position when he is not playing the several other roles he fills for the team.
In the outfield, the veteran Perkins will be joined by second-year starter Colton Trimble, who had a strong debut at the high school game last year, earning a starting role while also swinging a strong bat. In left field, Carter Edwards will take over for Wise, but several players such as Johnson and Cheek could see time in the outfield and corner infield positions when the lineup must be shifted to accommodate the starting pitcher.
Hughes reiterated that defense and taking advantage of the team’s speed on the bases would be key to this team’s success due to the graduation of some of the team’s power hitters.
“I feel really good about us defensively, and defense is something you can bring to the ballpark every day. You’re not going to hit every day, and a big part of that is the pitcher you’re facing. Some games, it’s going to be a difficult task to hit a guy if he’s a top-notch pitcher. If his velocity is pretty good, you may not be able to go out there and bang out 10 or 12 hits a baseball game and score runs. But defensively, if you can go out and make plays and throw strikes on the mound, then you should be in every baseball game, so our identity without a doubt, is going to be defense,” the
coach said.
Hughes noted last year’s district runner-up Santa Fe should once again be a strong district contender despite the loss of several key seniors. Culleoka is another consistent program that should be in the pack, while Wayne County and Collinwood could make noise in their first year in the new district.
But with more than a decade of starting experience on this year’s team, the Raiders should still be a prime contender to capture a second-straight district tournament championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.