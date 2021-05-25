It may not have been the perfect ending Richland fans were hoping for, but the Raiders’ first district championship season in more than a decade ended Friday just one game shy of the state tournament.
A perfect game from Summertown ace Grant Burleson led to a 9-0 victory for the Eagles, who will be headed to the state tournament. East Robertson, the team which defeated the Raiders for the region title, will also be headed to state after defeating Loretto 3-1.
Richland 10
Jo Byrns 1
Sam Edwards pitched six strong innings, picking up the victory in a 10-1 win over Jo Byrns in the region opener May 17.
Edwards pitched six innings, giving up no earned runs, two hits, no walks and five strikeouts. Rob Turner came in to pitch the final inning, allowing one walk and striking out a batter.
Herlan Duran opened the scoring in the first when he hit a lead-off single and was scored on a sac fly by Austin Schrengost. In the third, the Raiders added six runs including two more RBIs for Schrengost to pull ahead 7-0. Houston Cheek capped the day in the sixth with a two-run hit to pull ahead 10-1.
Duran finished 2-for-3 with two runs. Jase Derryberry was 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs. Schrengost finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a walk and two runs. Landon Griggs chipped in a 2-for-4 performance with two RBIs and two runs. Edwards was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run. Colton Trimble finished 1-for-3 with a walk and a run. Cheek finished with three RBIs.
Richland 0
East Robertson 2
The East Robertson pitching staff held Richland to just three hits in a pitcher’s duel for the region championship.
The Raiders’ Bryce Miller had his best start of the year against the 26-win Indians, pitching six innings, allowing three hits, three walks, two runs and adding two strikeouts.
In a game that featured only six total hits, Rob Turner finished 2-for-3 with a double to lead RHS. Miller also singled.
East Robertson scored two runs in the fourth to take the victory.
Richland 0
Summertown 9
Grant Burleson’s historic night highlighted a strong evening of pitching from both starters as Summertown booked a ticket to the state tournament with a 9-0 victory Friday.
Burleson struck out 10, while not allowing a single baserunner. RHS starter Rob Turner pitched 4.1 innings, allowing two hits, three walks and one run with four strikeouts.
Summertown took a 1-0 lead in the first after Turner walked the first two batters. The Eagles did not score again till the fifth when Gavin Burleson hit a solo homer, and Grant Burleson added a two-run shot against reliever Sam Edwards. Austin Schrengost and Aiken Waldran also pitched for RHS, while Summertown added a third homer the following inning, this time a Grand Slam from Drake Blackwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.