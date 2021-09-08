Ardmore fell behind by two scores early, but scored three times in the fourth quarter to rally in convincing fashion for a 34-14 victory at Brewer High’s Tucker Stadium Friday night.
For the second time in as many weeks, the Tigers (3-0, 1-0 Region 8-5A) spotted their opponent’s points as they fell behind 14-0 after the game’s opening quarter.
And, for the second time in as many weeks, the Tigers rallied, rattling off 34 unanswered points to win their region opener in a game that was closer than the final score may indicate.
“I told our guys that (Brewer) was going to be a tough football team,” Tigers head coach Jonathan Snider said. “Any time you play a region opponent, you know you’re going to have a tough night if you’re not prepared. We came out a little flat, and I will take the blame for that, but we ended up finding our footing and getting it going for a nice win.”
Both teams traded possessions before hometown Patriots (0-3, 0-1) struck for a pair of passing touchdowns to go ahead 14-0 with just 20 seconds left in the first quarter.
The 14-0 margin marked the first time the Tigers — who have now trailed in all three ballgames — had fallen behind by more than one score.
“I mentioned we came out flat,” Snider said. “That was on both sides of the ball. Brewer is a good team and very well coached. They came out and executed well early. Our guys were kind of stunned right there, but I knew if they could just hang in there, good things would
happen.”
As if a 14-0 hole on the road were not enough, the Tigers were also without starting running back Thomas Colston, who was limited to just a handful of carries in the second half with a lower-body injury.
But the Tigers kept their cool and turned to junior rusher Justin Coverdale, who stole the show offensively for the Tigers, racking up 143 unofficial yards and four touchdowns.
After a Tiger interception in the redzone stymied an offensive trip, the Tigers forced a Brewer punt from deep in their own territory.
The ensuing short field allowed the Tigers to march 60 yards in just five plays for their first touchdown of the night, a two-yard effort from Coverdale.
The game may have swung in the Tigers favor late in the second quarter, when the marching Patriots fumbled near the goal line with just 1:43 left in the first half.
Senior defensive end Dakota Eldredge fell on top of the football near the goal line to give possession to the Tigers.
Ardmore marched into Patriot territory in short order, but quarterback Brayden Hillis’ pass was intercepted on the final play of the half.
Ardmore received the second-half kickoff and turned to the running game for its second score of the night. The Tigers drove 74 yards on nine plays, with Coverdale’s second touchdown of the night pulling the visitors within one.
A botched two-point conversion attempt left the Patriots in front, however, at 14-13.
Ardmore forced a Patriot three-and-out, before launching another methodical drive.
The Tigers took over at their own 30-yard line with 7:06 left in the third, and drove all the way down to the Patriot redzone in the final seconds of the third quarter.
The Tigers appeared poised to kick a go-ahead field goal late in the quarter, but a string of false starts and a deadball personal foul pulled the Tigers out of field goal range.
“We had some uncharacteristic mistakes and those penalties almost cost us,” Snider said. “I told the guys that starts with me, but we have got to be more disciplined. That was our first deadball personal foul of the season. You just can’t have those kinds of mistakes. I was proud of the way we rebounded, but we must be better.”
On the opening play of the fourth quarter, an ensuing fourth-down conversion failed near the redzone, giving the ball back to the Patriots, who still clung to a 14-13 lead.
The Ardmore defense stiffened in the fourth quarter and held a once-flying Patriot offense to another three-and-out.
Still trailing, the Tigers took over near midfield and needed just four plays to find pay dirt as Coverdale rumbled in for a 22-yard score with 8:10 left in the ballgame to give Ardmore the lead. Bryce Moore plunged in for the two-point conversion to give the Tigers a 21-14 edge.
With the Patriots in desperation mode, the home team went for a fourth-down attempt from their own 30, but the pass came up empty and gave possession to the Tigers with 6:37 left in the contest.
The Tigers wasted little time to find the endzone, scoring in just three plays, capped by a two-yard score from bruising rusher Brody Dunn.
Ahead 28-14, the Tigers pinned their ears back defensively and forced the Patriots into another fourth-down incompletion.
Coverdale darted in from three yards out for his fourth score of the night and give the Tigers their final points of the evening.
As dominant a night as he had offensively, Coverdale was just as effective on the defensive side of the ball, helping the Tigers hold the Patriots to no points after the first quarter and not a single first down in the second half.
Devlin Jarrett had several big tackles in the second half for the Tigers, including back-to-back solo tackles on kickoffs and the final quarterback hurry of the evening on the Patriots last play of the night.
After trailing for the third time in as many games, the Tigers erased a 14-0 deficit in a big way with the 34-14 victory.
“It is so darn tough to get a win in this region,” Snider said. “We tried to preach all week long how hard it would be to come over here and get a win. I am extremely proud of these young men and the way they dug deep. They never gave up.”
The win improved the Tigers to 3-0 for a second-straight year, and also marked a second-straight season the Tigers won their region opener.
The Tigers went 3-0 last campaign before falling to rival Lawrence County — the Tigers 2021 Week 4 opponent.
The Red Devils (0-2, 0-1) suffered a 14-7 loss versus Red Point in their Friday showdown.
“Lawrence County always has a tough football team,” Snider said. “They play hard and are very disciplined. We will need to clean up a lot of our mistakes from tonight before we head over there next week. There are no off weeks in this region, and we will get another big test next Friday.”
