The Giles County boys’ basketball team played arguably one of its most impressive games of the early season against Single-A powerhouse Fayetteville City at home Dec. 15.
Once the Tigers began to rain in 3-point baskets in the second and third quarters, City took the lead and the 57-45 win to sweep the series.
The matchup was the second between the two clubs in the early season with the Tigers taking the first contest, 57-53. However, this time, Fayetteville City was equipped with its full roster after adding its dual-sport football players who are fresh off a state championship victory. Fayetteville opened the season 1-5 without the extra players but is now 3-1 since the additions.
The Bobcats were practically flawless from the free throw line, finishing 9-of-10 including six free throws in the first period. J.C. Brown, Jake Cardin and Matt King carried the scoring load early with second chance baskets and hustle plays. GCHS led by two after the first quarter and again with a minute to go before the half. Back-to-back 3-point baskets gave Fayetteville a 24-20 edge at halftime as the team hit 10 3-point baskets over the course of roughly 15 minutes of game action mostly in the second and third quarters.
The Bobcats were averaging around one defensive deflection per possession in the first half, obstructing passing lanes and generating steals. But City shored up its offensive efficiency in the second half to pull out to a double-digit lead in the fourth.
Giles continued to foul into the final minute, hoping for a chance to decrease the deficit, but the Tigers did just enough to stay ahead and win by 12.
Brown, Cardin and King each finished with 10 points apiece. Jack Harper added nine points, all in the second half. Kamauri Turner scored three points, Dra Daly chipped in two and Clay Mitchell added a free throw.
For Fayetteville, Brayden Hackett scored a game-high 17. Marquese Nance chipped in 14 as both players finished with four 3-point baskets each.
