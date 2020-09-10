For the second-straight week, the Ardmore Tigers jumped on a visiting opponent early in all areas of the game to build a big first half lead and ultimately cruise to a 48-7 win over region foe Brewer.
The Tigers improve to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in region play.
Head coach P.J. Wright was excited about the way his team played and what it can mean for the team and the entire Ardmore community.
“I think this game was a huge statement game for the community as a whole and this football team,” Wright said. “It shows how much we have grown over the past three years. That team is not the team I’ve coached over the past few years. That team is a good football team. It’s a good football team that are playing fast and has bought into what we’ve told them to do. If we can get everybody else in the community to buy into what I’m saying, then we’re going to be pretty good for a long time.”
Ardmore’s offense scored on all five of its first half possessions, taking advantage of good field position set up by the Tiger defense and special teams.
Defensively Ardmore held Brewer to approximately 45 yards in the first half with big plays for no gain and negative yardage by Luke Hogan, Nathan Reyer, Brody Dunn, Tyler Thompson, Dakota Eldredge and Bryce Moore.
On special teams Ardmore blocked a punt, forced a fumble, executed a fake punt and had a punt return for a touchdown, all in the first half.
The Tigers started its first drive deep in Brewer territory when Moore blocked a punt and made the recovery at the Brewer 23-yard line.
Three plays later Thomas Colston pounded it in from 11 yards out to put Ardmore up 7-0 with 9:50 left in the first quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Hogan recovered a Brewer fumble, setting Ardmore up at the opponent’s 41. After a 23-yard pass from Chris Allen to Conner Harbin, Allen scored on a seven-yard run to put Ardmore up 14-0 with 7:09 left in the first quarter.
Ardmore’s defense and penalties held Brewer to six net yards on their next possession, which ended with a shanked punt that gave Ardmore the ball at its own 40-yard line.
Two plays later Harbin took a pitch 56 yards for the score. Ardmore led 21-0 with 4:20 left in the first quarter.
The Tiger defense held Brewer to one yard on its next possession and the offense started at its own 28-yard line, driving out to the 40-yard line, which included a nine-yard run by lineman Kaden Newton on a fake punt. Colston took it from there, opening the second quarter with a 56-yard run that set up a two-yard touchdown run by Allen. Ardmore’s lead grew to 28-0 just 30 seconds into the second quarter.
Tackles for loss by Hogan and Reyer along with penalties resulted in Brewer losing five yards on its next drive.
The ensuing punt set Ardmore up near midfield where quarterback Owen Doss broke free for 29 yards to set Ardmore up at the Brewer 29. Four plays later, Doss finished off the drive with a 13-yard scamper. With 6:03 remaining in the first half Ardmore led 34-0.
The Tiger defense continued to wreak havoc on Brewer. Hogan and Reyer sacked the Brewer quarterback, forcing a fumble that Brewer recovered after a 17-yard loss. On the next play, Thompson and Eldredge combined for a two-yard loss that forced Brewer into a fourth down at their own one-yard line.
Allen hauled in the punt at the Brewer 33-yard line and raced to the end zone for the final score of the first half that put Ardmore up 41-0.
With a running clock in the second half, the teams traded early possessions before the Tigers found the end zone for the final time early in the fourth quarter.
Starting at their own 10-yard line, the Tigers drove our to their own 40-yard line where Hogan broke free for a 60-yard score and 48-0 Ardmore lead.
Brodie Wise recovered a fumble in Brewer territory on the next drive, but the Tigers could not score from the 33, which set up Brewer’s only score of the night on the final drive of the game.
Unofficial Stats
Allen ran for 29 yards and two scores, passed for 31 yards and added the 33-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Doss ran and passed for 102 yards and a touchdown.
Colston was Ardmore’s leading rusher with 93 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Hogan had two carries for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Harbin carried the ball twice for 54 yards and a score and added two receptions for 36 yards.
“I’m so proud of each and every one of our guys,” Wright said. “They played a great all around game. The kids played hard and played fast. They played together and as fast as we can.”
Up next for Ardmore is Homecoming against region foe Lawrence County Friday, Sept. 11. Kickoff at Cooper Field is scheduled for 7 p.m.
