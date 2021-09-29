Tigers Tame Colts, Improve to 5-0

Ardmore took control early and never looked back en route to a 55-27 victory versus Clements on homecoming at Cooper Field last Friday night.
Looking to remain unbeaten this late in the season for the first time in eight years, the Tigers (5-0) made quick work of the visiting Colts (0-5), scoring on their first possession of the night, and never relinquishing the lead.
The Tigers ran for seven touchdowns in Friday’s blowout, with senior rusher Brody Dunn accounting for four of the Tigers tallies on the ground.
Dunn was efficient if nothing else, rushing for a score every time he touched the football, with four carries for 65 yards and the aforementioned four touchdowns.
Like all of the other games this season, the contest ended with the Tigers ahead on the scoreboard at the end of the fourth quarter.
Unlike the previous four contests this season, however, the Tigers never trailed in Friday’s ballgame. Ardmore had fallen behind early in all four of its previous victories this season, rallying for wins versus Tanner, Elkmont, Brewer and Lawrence County.
“I was really proud of the way we played offensively tonight,” Tigers head coach Jonathan Snider said. “It was homecoming and we had a really big crowd here at Cooper Field. It’s hard to beat an environment like we had out here. The town seems like it’s starting to buy in a little bit and that’s huge for us.”
Ahead 7-0, the Tigers quickly extended their lead, forcing a Clements three-and-out and then tacking on a 17-yard score from senior running back Trevor Sims to push the lead to 14-0 with four minutes left in the first quarter.
Dunn cashed in on his longest run of the night on the ensuing drive, taking a fourth down snap and rushing 49 yards to paydirt to put the Tigers ahead 21-0.
Clements struck for three key scoring plays, beginning with a 60-yard reverse for a score from wideout Ian Ezell that pulled the Colts within 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers went to the air on their ensuing drive, with quarterback Brayden Hillis completing an 18-yard touchdown pass to receiver Preston Patterson to push the home team advantage to 28-7 less than two minutes into the second quarter.
The Colts promptly answered with another long touchdown, this time on a 65-yard scamper from quarterback Jayden Gilbert. The ensuing extra point was blocked, as Ardmore held a 28-13 advantage.
Ardmore continued its offensive onslaught on its ensuing drive, marching 61 yards in 10 plays for a score, capped by a 15-yard jaunt from junior rusher Thomas Colston. The ensuing extra point pushed the advantage to 35-13 — a margin that would hold up until halftime.
The second half saw the visitors strike through the air, as Gilbert found Ezell on a busted play for an 80-yard score. A two-point conversion attempt failed, keeping Ardmore’s lead at 35-19.
“Defensively, we were not very good,” Snider said. “Our first two drives were three-and-outs, and I think our kids sort of relaxed a little bit and lost the focus.”
“We preached to our team all week that they had three guys that can outrun anybody on our team. Their athletes can make plays,” he said. “But we weren’t doing what we were supposed to do and it backfired on us a little bit.”
A big kickoff return from Jacob Sanchez put the Tigers in business already in enemy territory, and then the Tigers returned to ground and pound with an eight-play drive that culminated
in Dunn’s one-yard scoring tote.
Ahead 42-19 with 5:39 left in the third quarter, the Tiger defense made a stop to effectively end the ballgame when Sanchez intercepted a third-down pass just beyond midfield.
Backed up to their own 15 after a block in the back during Sanchez’s return, the Tigers remained vigilant with their rushing attack, marching 85 yards in 10 plays. In the heart of the drive, the Tigers rattled off four-straight first down rushes, before Dunn closed the drive with an eight-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The Tigers scored once more before the night ended, finding the endzone on a 39-yard rushing score from Sims — his second of the night.
Clements would add a touchdown in the game’s closing seconds to see the final scoreline finish 55-27.
Dunn and Sims accounted for six of the eight touchdowns, but Colston did much of the heavy lifting on the ground, rushing for over 150 yards on the night.
The win improved Ardmore to 5-0 for the first time since 2013.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Snider said. “They’re in situations that they haven’t been in, they’re fighting through it and I couldn’t be happier for them. But we’ve got to go back and get some things fixed. I don’t want this 5-0 record to blindfold us.”
Snider was also quick to point out that a difficult stretch remains for the Tigers, beginning with this Friday’s region showdown at Russellville (5-1). Ardmore has not defeated Russellville since the teams became region foes in 2014.
“It’s something the kids can always remember,” he said. “We just don’t want to be satisfied where we are. These kids got to understand that we still have a whole season ahead of us where we’re getting into the teeth of our schedule and have to get ready week after week.”
Kickoff in Friday’s contest is set for 7 p.m. at Russellville High School.
