Tigers Tame Rattlers to Begin 2021 Campaign

Ardmore scored on six of its eight offensive possessions and tacked on a defensive score to cruise past Tanner Friday, 49-6, and give new head coach Jonathan Snider his first win as a high school head coach.
“I thought we came out pretty tight and it showed early, but once our guys loosened up they had a little bit of freedom about them and they were confident in what we were doing,” Snider said. “I can’t thank them enough for coming out and doing the things we asked them to do as well as they could do it. We fought some adversity, had some injuries here and there and guys came and we kept going.”
Tanner took the opening kick off 62 yards and scored in eight plays to take an early 6-0 lead.
The Ardmore defense would allow only one more drive of more than six yards the rest of the game.
The Tigers (1-0) never struggled offensively, riding the power running attack led by junior Thomas Colston, but seeing as many as seven ball carriers on the night.
Colston and senior Brody Dunn carried the load on Ardmore’s first drive of the season, combining for 52 yards on six carries with Colston pounding it in from four yards out. Jefferey Rodriguez, who was perfect on the night on extra points, put Ardmore up 7-6 with 4:17 left in the first quarter.
After the Tiger defense forced a three and out, Drew Daly took the punt for Ardmore and raced more than 50 yards to set the offense up with a short field at the Tanner 15-yard line.
Colston carried three times, the final being a punishing two-yard touchdown run. Rodriguez made it 14-6 with 1:07 left in the first.
Tanner managed just six yards in five plays against the Ardmore defense and gave Ardmore good field position after turning it over on downs.
From the Tanner 48, Ardmore started the drive with new starting quarterback junior Brayden Hillis hitting his first pass of the season for 13 yards to tight end Houston Vickers.
From there Colston, Dunn and Trevor Sims combined for 35 yards on six carries with Dunn plowing in from eight yards out for the score.
With 7:10 left in the first half, Ardmore led 21-6.
The teams traded offensive possessions until Ardmore scored on a 33-yard touchdown run by Colston to go up 28-6 late in the second quarter.
The Tigers faced some adversity late in the first half when Hillis was picked off, setting Tanner up with the ball deep in Ardmore territory with 23 seconds left on the clock and no time outs.
A 13-yard pass put the Rattlers inside the five yard line, but the Ardmore defense stiffened and stopped a running play near the goal line, which ended the first half with Ardmore ahead 28-6.
“We had that mistake right before the half with some miscommunication on a few things, but with their backs against the wall they kept them out of the end zone and we went in with some momentum,” Snider said.
It was all Ardmore in the second half, with Hillis hitting Dunn on a short route that turned into a 69-yard touchdown and Sims capping a 69-yard drive with a four-yard score to put Ardmore up 42-6.
Ardmore’s defense provided the final score of the game when Zach Hall snatched a batted pass out of the air and raced 25 yards for the touchdown and the 49-6 season opening win at home.
Colston was the leading rusher for Ardmore with 165 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, including several runs where Tanner needed multiple tacklers to bring the junior down.
Dunn had a big night on both sides of the ball, rushing for 25 yards and a touchdown and 85 yards receiving and a score. Defensively, Dunn contributed a sack and a tackle.
Sims had 19 yards and a touchdown, Justin Coverdale carried one time for 26 yards, Cruz Lewter carried once for four yards and TC Combs had four carries for four yards.
Hillis finished an efficient 4 of 5 passing for 115 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Defensively, Tyler Thompson recorded three tackles for a loss and a half tackle, Jacob Sanchez had four total tackles, Bryce Moore had two and half tackles, including one tackle for a loss. Other defensive players recording tackles included Shamarion Nard, Dakota Eldredge, Hayden Durham and Luke Sims. Jeff Martin, Caleb Higginbotham and Daly all defended passes.
“I can’t say enough about our kids,” Snider said. “They bought into what we tried to do and came out here and tried to play physical football. We are nowhere near where we need to be, but we got on our way tonight. I am proud of our guys, our coaching staff and proud to be an Ardmore Tiger.”
Ardmore now travels to rival Elkmont for a non-region contest that is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
