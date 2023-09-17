Screen Shot 2023-09-18 at 00.03.51.png

It took an overtime 41-yard field goal from veteran kicker Nick Folk, but the Tennessee Titans defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24, ending their eight-game losing streak in the process.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill bounced back from a poor Week 1 performance to lead the offense, completing 20-of-24 passes for 246 yards with one TD pass and one rushing score, despite being sacked five times.

TannehillRush.png

Ryan Tannehill finds the end zone on his keeper as a Chargers player tries to make the tackle in Sunday’s 27-24 overtime win.   Photo courtesy Angie Flatt

