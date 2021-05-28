Giles County’s top hitter will be headed to Martin Methodist College to continue his baseball career as Coleman Siniard signed with the RedHawks program.
“He has a strong work ethic,” GCHS head coach Dustin Hill said. “Coleman puts in the time and effort to be a college player. Whether it’s coming in and getting extra tee work or hitting the weight room he does as much as he possibly can to make himself better. He is also one of the best hitters I have had here, and I think that will transfer over to the next level.”
Siniard has played a host of positions throughout his high school career and was recruited at catcher and third base by the RedHawks. Siniard said his favorite moment in a Bobcat uniform was winning the District 12-AA Tournament as a freshman, and he wanted to thank God, his new Martin coaches, the Bobcat coaching staff and his mother, Rae Siniard, for the opportunity he has received.
“I believe MMC has a bright future,” Siniard said. “Having the opportunity to continue playing the game I love while being able to stay at home is something I am grateful for.”
Hill agreed, noting Martin presents a unique opportunity for his athletes.
“It is huge to be able to have a great college in our backyard,” Hill said. “Our athletes can get a great education and also play big time baseball and are able to stay at home. This opportunity they have with UT coming in is even going to make it a better situation.”
Siniard finished his senior season with a .352 batting average, a .431 on-base percentage, 13 doubles, two triples, a homerun, 29 RBIs and 16 walks, leading his team to sectionals.
