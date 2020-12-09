The Richland Middle School boys’ basketball team went to Minor Hill and left with a 46-9 win in a game that saw 11 unique scorers on the Raiders’ side.
Jace Carter Miller set the tone for the night, scoring five points on the game’s first two possessions. Luke
Jones, Carter Edwards and Miller fueled a 19-0 Richland first quarter run that culminated with Jones converting an open three at the buzzer.
Richland’s run ended at 23, as Minor Hill’s Jack Stafford hit a 3 in the second quarter. Kam Wilburn also added two in the second quarter for the Wildcats.
The Raiders stuck to an effective script of generating steals and scoring transition layups, as the team continued to overwhelm the Wildcats into the half.
Richland led 33-5 at halftime.
Jack Jackson and Wil Shirey picked up where Richland left off with a pair of third quarter 3-pointers.
Jacob Bridges scored four for Minor Hill in the third quarter.
Richland led 42-9 with a quarter to play.
Both teams used the fourth quarter as an opportunity to get their young players minutes.
The final score was 46-9 in favor of the Raiders, with lead scorers being Jones with nine, as well as Edwards and Miller with seven points each.
