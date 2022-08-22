Playing its second home game in as many weeks, Bridgeforth fell short in a tightly-contested football game versus Spring Hill Middle, 19-12, on Aug. 16 at Sam Davis Park.
Turnovers plagued the home team all night long and proved to be too much for the Bobcats (1-1) to overcome.
BMS won the toss and elected to receive, but would fumble on the very first play from scrimmage. This would be the first of multiple fumbles during this matchup. After forcing a Spring Hill punt, the Bobcats struck first.
Tot Gardner converted a crucial fourth down with a 10-yard carry and then the seventh-grader took a handoff and scampered 21 yards for the game’s opening score. The two-point conversion attempt failed.
A powerful Spring Hill offense immediately drove down the field and posted a score of its own, knotting the ballgame at 6-6 as the first quarter came to a close.
Neither team was able to put together a scoring drive on its next attempt, with both quarterbacks tossing interceptions. Bridgeforth’s takeaway was hauled in by eighth-grader Octavian Howard after the pass was tipped by Gardner.
Bridgeforth was able to cash in on its free possession, with Gardner rushing 45 yards to paydirt. The conversion attempt failed, bringing Bridgeforth’s lead to 12-6 at the half.
The Bobcats recovered an onside kick attempt to start the second half, but promptly fumbled, giving Spring Hill a short field to work with.
The visitors responded in short order, marching down and cashing in on a rushing score to take their first lead of the night at 13-12.
Turnovers continued to plague the Bobcats, with BMS putting the ball on the ground once again.
Spring Hill quarterback Lexton Baskin was a terror in the second half for the Bobcat defense, making plays on the ground and through the air.
The Generals extended their lead late in the second half with another touchdown that pushed the edge to the game’s ultimate final score of 19-12.
Gardner was the offensive bright spot for the Bobcats, finishing the night with 107 yards on the ground and both Bobcat touchdowns. Allen added 32 yards of rushing for the Bobcat offense.
After two home games to open the season, the Bobcats now hit the road for four straight road contests. The Bobcats next matchup at Sam Davis Park comes on Sept. 20 when they host county rival Richland. That contest will be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.