An uncharacteristic off night at the free-throw line ultimately cost Richland in a 54-53 defeat at Wayne County last Friday.
The Raiders (11-6, 2-1 10-A) entered Friday’s contest having won five of their last six ballgames, and were seeking a second-straight undefeated 10-A campaign.
But the host Wildcats (11-10, 2-2) had other intentions, handing the Raiders their first 10-A defeat since a loss to Culleoka back on Jan. 31, 2020.
The Wildcats jumped out to an early 18-11 lead led by Wildcat Sayler Skelton’s six first-quarter points.
Raiders senior Trey Luna poured in seven of his own in the first, highlighted by two three pointers.
The Raiders only mustered 12 additional points by the break trailing by double digits at 33-23.
Where the first half everything seemed to fall the way of the Wildcats, the Raiders closed the gap to seven at the end of the third as Raider senior point guard Tyrell Randolph poured in six of his 20 points.
The fourth quarter featured 13 free-throw attempts for Wayne County, while the Raiders had eight attempts — making five.
After cutting the lead to 54-52, Randolph guard was only able to convert one attempt at the line, which allowed Wayne County to escape with the one-point victory.
As a team, the Raiders converted just 12-of-23 attempts on the night at the charity stripe. The Raiders shot just under 40 percent from the floor, while the Wildcats converted their jumpers at an even 50 percent mark.
Randolph and Luna each scored a game-high t20 points, with Moser and Skelton leading the way for Wayne County with 17 and 14, respectively.
The contest was a last-second addition for both teams, with Richland and Wayne County previously scheduled to take on Culleoka and Hampshire. The two Maury County schools were closed due to illness, which allowed the Lady Raiders and Lady Wildcats to reschedule a game originally set for Jan. 4.
Raiders Dominate Hampshire at Home
Playing its first home game in District 10-A, Richland pulled ahead early and never looked back en route to a 68-42 win versus Hampshire on Wednesday, Jan. 19 inside Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
The Raiders led every step of the way in the victory, outscoring the Hawks 36-17 at halftime and cruising to the 24-point victory in their first 10-A home tilt of the season.
Richland poured in 16 points in the first quarter and added 20 in the second, while scoring a tidy 14 and 18 points, respectively in the two second-half quarters.
Senior guards Trey Luna and Tyrell Randolph matched Hampshire in scoring themselves, with Luna scoring 25 and Randolph adding 18. The duo were especially lethal from distance, going a combined 9-of-13 from downtown. As a team, the Raiders connected on 10-of-21 shots from distance.
The duo could have easily added more, but the Richland starters did not finish much of the second half, giving way to the Raiders backup unit.
Eighth grade guard Cooper Jackson made the most of his reserve minutes, scoring seven points in roughly 13 minutes of action.
The Raiders were also sharp at the free-throw line, notching 16 points on 21 attempts. Richland forced 19 Hampshire turnovers on the night, leading directly to 19 points.
Hampshire’s Cameryn Bass scored 18 points in a losing effort.
