On a night where its offense was not at its most efficient, Giles County relied on its defense to make big plays en route to a 21-0 victory versus visiting Loudon in the second round of the Class AAA playoffs Friday.
The game was broadcast live on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be heard by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS” or visiting PulaskiCitizen.com
The win vaulted the Bobcats (9-3) to their second-straight third round appearance.
The Bobcat offense had three turnovers on the night, but the defense did its job, forcing two interceptions and stopping Loudon (7-5) on fourth down on a pair of occasions.
“Honestly that was one of the more complete defense games I have been fortunate enough to coach in quite a while,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “Loudon is a strong program every year and we knew they would give us all they had. Hats off to our defense was making so many big stops.”
Despite losing sensational quarterback Keaton Harig to graduation, Loudon entered the contest averaging nearly 23 points per ballgame and dominated its first-round matchup versus Cannon County.
And playing without standing running back X’Zorion Randolph and playmaker Tyrick Brown, the Bobcat offense struggled to find its footing for big stretches of the first half.
The teams traded punts on their opening possessions and GCHS was on the verge of seeing its second drive of the night fizzle out before quarterback Reed Owens connected with Tre’von Dangerfield on a deep ball to put GCHS deep in Loudon territory.
Owens found Ethan Ehrhardt on a nine-yard pass in the slot for the game’s opening score with 11:06 remaining in the second quarter. The Bobcats missed the ensuing extra point and left the door open for Loudon up just 6-0.
But no points would prove necessary as Friday night was a night for the Bobcat defense to shine.
Loudon answered with its best scoring threat of the night, but saw the drive end on downs in emphatic fashion when defensive tackle Korey Pounall broke loose up the middle and sacked Bronson Scrivner to give the ball back to GCHS.
The Bobcats moved the ball downfield in a hurry and scored on Kamauri Turner’s rushing tally with 1:55 left in the half. The Bobcats converted a two-point conversion to push their edge to 14-0 nearing halftime.
In the final two minutes of the frame, both Loudon and Giles County struggled to move the ball, with the former promptly going three-and-out only to see Owens have a second-down pass intercepted.
The Bobcats got another stop, however, and went into halftime ahead 14-0.
Owens was intercepted on the first Bobcat drive of the second half, but GCHS forced another three-and-out defensively.
Turner added his second rushing score — his 11th in his last three games — midway through the third quarter to push the Bobcat lead to three scores.
Now ahead 21-0, GCHS continued to put the pressure on Loudon.
A sack from Amare Smith and Jesse Murrey coupled with an interception from Turner continued to give the Bobcat defense momentum as the third quarter came to a close.
Loudon never seriously threatened to score again the rest of the night as the Bobcats continued to milk the clock and eventually salt away the victory.
Turner’s two touchdowns gave him seven this postseason and pushed his total touchdown tally across quarterback, running back and receiver to 33 this season.
“Kamauri is played some unreal football right now,” O’Connor said. “He is making plays that we knew he was capable of, but the game really seems to be slowing down for him right now. He has been a terror on both sides of the ball as of late.”
Turner finished the night with 19 carries for 136 yards on the ground and the two touchdowns. Bryson Gordon and Owens combined for 10 carries and 11 yards as GCHS ran for 147 total yards on the night.
Owens went 8-of-13 passing for 104 yards.
Dangerfield finished as the top receiver with two catches for 59 yards. Ehrhardt snagged three passes for 25 yards. Gordon and Turner combined for three catches and 19 additional receiving yards.
Defensively, senior defensive back Trey Ballentine led the way with 11 tackles — seven of which were solo stops. Gordon also had 11 total tackles on the night.
Up front, the Bobcats recorded two sacks and five quarterback hurries.
Sophomore safety Dakota Jackson added the second interception on the night defensively for GCHS.
With the win, GCHS punched its ticket to a second-straight third-round game. The Bobcats will meet Sweetwater (10-2) next Friday night.
By virtue of the alternating year playoff format, the Bobcats, despite having a worse record than the Wildcats, will host the matchup between the two region champions. Sweetwater cruised to a 55-21 win versus McMinn Central in its second-round tilt.
“Sweetwater went undefeated in a really competitive region this year,” O’Connor said. “That says just how tough of a team they will be. They have a really strong squad and they beat a pretty darn good opponent tonight. They will be ready for us and our guys will need to really clean things up if they want to come out of here with another victory.”
Kickoff in next Friday’s matchup is set for 7 p.m.
