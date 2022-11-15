On a night where its offense was not at its most efficient, Giles County relied on its defense to make big plays en route to a 21-0 victory versus visiting Loudon in the second round of the Class AAA playoffs Friday.

The game was broadcast live on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be heard by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS” or visiting PulaskiCitizen.com

IMG_8868 web.jpg

Tre’von Dangerfield (top) and Trey Ballentine (bottom) combine for a tackle during last Friday’s GCHS win.    Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen 
IMG_8933 web.jpg

Bobcat playmaker Kamauri Turner gets the edge and cuts upfield during last Friday’s second-round playoff win.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

