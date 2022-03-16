The No. 11 University of Tennessee Southern men’s basketball team dropped its national tournament opener, falling 90-67 to No. 6 Ottawa (Ariz.) last Friday in Caldwell, Idaho.
The Firehawks (21-11) were playing in their first national tournament since 2017 and their first under the University of Tennessee Southern moniker.
UTS never lead in the contest, falling behind early as the Spirit (24-9) swished home a triple — the first of seven in the half — on their opening possession.
Just over halfway through the first half, the Spirit would balloon their lead 17 points, putting the Firehawks into come-from-behind mode for the remainder of the contest.
The Firehawks would trade buckets over the next six minutes, but Ottawa caught fire down the stretch and pushed its lead to 44-24 with 1:44 left in the half.
UTS closed the period on a 5-0 run to trail 44-29 at half.
The second half opened with both teams connecting on shots, and the Firehawks trimmed their deficit to 12 with 13:37 left in the ballgame.
But that would be as close as UTS would narrow the gap, with the high-powered Spirit extending the lead to as many as 29 down the stretch.
The outside shot was especially helpful for the Spirit, who connected on 13 triples in the contest and shot a blistering 46 percent from beyond the arc. The Firehawks, meanwhile, were 7-of-28 from distance.
The normal surefire backcourt of Adarion Hudson and Brady Brown were especially cold in the contest, with the duo combining to shoot just 6-of-15 from the floor. Brown finished the ballgame without a single triple in seven attempts.
Junior guard Kavion Hancock led the Firehawks in scoring, putting up a game-high 23 points. Hudson finished the ballgame with 12 points to flank Hancock in the Firehawk scoring column.
The Firehawk defenders had few answers for Ottawa big man Josiah De’laCerda, who finished with 22 points on a tidy 10-of-14 shooting effort, including a 2-of-4 night from the perimeter.
De’laCerda hauled down 10 rebounds on the night to secure the double-double.
Despite the loss, there should be room for optimism for the Firehawks, who said farewell to just one senior, and return offensive stars Hudson, Brown and Hancock.
