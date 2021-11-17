The UT Southern women’s soccer team rattled off a pair of 1-0 victories last week to win the 2021 Mid-South conference tournament at Joe Hood Field in Bowling Green, Ky.
After already claiming the league’s regular-season crown, the Firehawks (18-1) captured their first MSC conference tournament title thanks to back-to-back shutouts on a neutral field.
The Firehawks dispatched Cumberland (Tenn.) in the tournament semifinal on Wednesday, and then added another trophy to the cabinet on Friday, knocking off No. 6 seed Cumberlands (Ky.) in the championship match.
The Firehawks are now set for an 18th-straight appearance in the NAIA national tournament, which begins Thursday at campus sites across the country.
The Firehawks earned a top seed in their respective opening round bracket, which begins Thursday at Grissom Pitch in Pulaski.
The Firehawks will host No. 4 seed Judson (Ill.), which qualified for the 40-team tournament after winning the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season title.
The Eagles (12-4-2) nearly won their respective conference tournament after being eliminated in penalty kick shootout in the title match.
Kickoff in Thursday’s opening-round matchup is set for 1 p.m. at Grissom Pitch.
Firehawks Drop Patriots For MSC Title
Top-seed UT Southern bagged the lone goal of the afternoon in the 23rd minute en route to a 1-0 victory versus No. 6 Cumberlands (Ky.) last Friday.
After a back-and-forth opening 20 minutes, MSC Freshman of the Year and NAIA top goalscorer Keito Ido notched the marker for the Firehawks at the 22:52 mark. Midfielder Yuki Watari provided the assist for Ido.
The contest provided championship-level play as the teams traded possession for the final 67 minutes, with the Firehawks eventually claiming the one-goal win.
“Our players executed the game plan to perfection,” Firehawks head coach Will Austin said. “Our whole team defended exceptionally well and Keito gave us the moment of quality we needed to get the job done. Back-to-back clean sheets vs #16 and #15 in the country is special. Shout out to (Firehawk midfielder Isabel Vazquez), who was a warrior at center back. I am so proud or our players for winning three conference championships within six months in the toughest conference.”
Goalkeeper Gabby Kennedy made four saves in the victory to preserve the shutout, the 12th clean sheet of the season for the Firehawks.
The Firehawks outshot the Patriots by a 9-7 margin and enjoyed a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.
The win also marked a measure of revenge for the Firehawks, who were set to meet the Patriots in last year’s title match, but were forced to withdraw from the tournament prior to the final due to COVID-19 protocols, giving a de facto title to the Patriots.
Firehawks Avenge Regular-Season Loss
UT Southern continued its march toward a conference tournament title last Wednesday with a 1-0 victory versus rival Cumberland (Tenn.).
After opening the tournament with a 10-0 win versus Shawnee State at home on Nov. 5, the Firehawks took their tournament title quest to Joe Hood Field in Bowling Green, Ky. versus Cumberland.
With revenge on their mind after falling to Cumberland on Oct. 28, the Firehawks broke for the game’s lone goal in the 57th minute on a tally from Estelle Ekada. Mackenzie Stroebel and Keito Ido combined for the assists on the goal, which held up over the duration of the final 30-plus minutes for the win.
The contest was back-and-forth in the first half, but the Firehawks controlled the contest in the second, outshooting the Phoenix by a 15-7 margin in the second half.
Goalkeeper Gabby Kennedy made three saves in the win, improving the senior’s record to 11-1 in the process.
“We let ourselves down with our performance against Cumberland in the regular season,” Firehawks head coach Will Austin said. “It was great to make up for that today. Cumberland is a tough, quality side who never makes it easy for us. I’m very proud of our players for battling for each other and getting the job done while having to play without several key players. Credit to Estelle who always scores big goals in big games.”
