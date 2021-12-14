UTS Women’s Soccer Wins National Title

The University of Tennessee Southern women’s soccer team needed penalty kicks, but outlasted former conference rival William Carey in the shootout, 5-4, to win the 2021 NAIA national title last Monday at the Orange Beach Sportsplex in Orange Beach, Ala.
In a back-and-forth final, the match entered the record books as a 3-3 draw, but the trophy came back to Pulaski when senior defender Lily Fisk buried the deciding penalty kick in the seventh round of the shootout.
The title is the third in program history for the Firehawks (22-1-1), who also won national championships in 2005 and 2007. The title is the first under the UT Southern moniker.
The championship nearly slipped past the Firehawks, who trailed on two different occasions in the match’s first 90 minutes.
After falling behind just 2:48 into the contest, the Firehawks drew level on a goal from freshman sensation Keito Ido at the 5:54 mark. UTS took its first lead of the day on a goal from Adisa Amang in the match’s 13th minute.
From there, William Carey (22-0-1) rallied for two more first-half goals, scoring in the 31st and 40th minutes to take a 3-2 lead into halftime.
The second half was devoid of scoring for 15 minutes until Firehawk junior Estelle Ekada evened the contest once and for all with a goal at the 69:05
mark.
Deadlocked at 3-3, the Firehawks once again saw their tournament lives flash before their eyes, when an errant William Carey shot was lofted over the head of goalkeeper Gabby Kennedy and appeared bound for the back of the net.
But Fisk showed her senior steely resolve, breaking in at the last second to clear the potential game-winner off the line with just under a minute remaining in regulation.
The clearance kept the Firehawks alive and sent the national title contest into overtime.
The Crusaders outshot the Firehawks 8-1 in the two 10-minute overtime periods, but were unable to find the back of the net and the match went to penalty kicks to decide the champion.
The Firehawks fell behind in the shootout on the very first kick, when normally surefire shooter Suzuho Yamasaki had her shot saved by Crusader goalkeeper Jaina Eckert.
The Crusaders would make their first three kicks from the spot, but the match broke in favor of UT Southern on the fourth kick when Kennedy made the first of two key saves, keeping the shootout alive for the Firehawks.
Both teams missed their fifth-round kick, adding even more drama to the fixture as the contest now moved to sudden-death penalty kicks.
William Carey now kicked first, with Laurie Potvin converting her chance and putting the pressure back on the Firehawks.
Firehawk defender Tabby Hatem buried her chance, putting the pressure back on the Crusaders — longtime rivals of the Firehawks with UTS competed in the Southern States Athletic Conference from 2014-2019.
Kennedy stood tall in the seventh round, making a key save to give Fisk and Firehawks their opening to finally seize the championship.
Fisk, a former Lincoln County High School standout, sent the kick into the left corner and immediately collapsed to the turf in celebration after giving the Firehawks their first title in over a decade.
“Full credit to William Carey, they are an incredible team and coaching staff,” Firehawks head coach Will Austin said. “That game was epic and both teams put on a brilliant display for the fans. I couldn’t be prouder of our squad for finally adding a third star after 14 long years. Special shout out to Lily for clearing the ball off the line and scoring the winning penalty. Special shout out to Gabby for saving two penalties. What a way for these seniors to end their college careers.”
After the match, five members of the Firehawk squad were recognized as All-Tournament performers, led by Yuki Watari, who was named the National Championship MVP.
Kennedy, Amang, Ekada and Ido also joined Watari on the All-Tournament team.
The title put a bow on a historic season for the Firehawks, who won the Mid-South Conference regular-season and tournament titles, scored an NAIA-best 131 goals and broke the national tournament record for goals, scoring 27 across five matches.
