Kamauri Turner makes a diving catch in Giles County's Week 1 loss to Page. Turner and the Bobcats return to action tomorrow night at Hardin County.   Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen

Week 2 of the high school football season is upon us here in the state of Tennessee.

And after suffering heartbreaking losses in the final seconds last Friday, both Giles County and Richland will return to action this week versus quality competition. GCHS is set to travel to Class 4A Hardin County, while Richland welcomes Class 2A Cascade.

Alonzo Alvarez hauls in a pass during Richland's Week 1 loss to Lincoln County. Alvarez and the Raiders are set to host Cascade tomorrow night at Wayne Hobbs Memorial Stadium.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

