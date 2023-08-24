Week 2 of the high school football season is upon us here in the state of Tennessee.
And after suffering heartbreaking losses in the final seconds last Friday, both Giles County and Richland will return to action this week versus quality competition. GCHS is set to travel to Class 4A Hardin County, while Richland welcomes Class 2A Cascade.
Extremely high temperatures have forced both GCHS and Richland to alter both their practice schedules and kickoff times this week.
The Raiders opted for an early-morning practice at least one day this week, while the Bobcats have mixed in practice sessions at their indoor facility as well as outdoor sessions later in the evening.
Both teams have announced a delay in Friday night kickoff times as well.
Richland will now kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Wayne Hobbs Stadium. GCHS is also set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Jim Carroll Stadium in Savannah.
Both ballgames can be heard on Pulaski Citizen Live by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS” or “PCL Richland.” Fans can also listen to the ballgames by visiting PulaskiCitizen.com and clicking on the “Pulaski Citizen Live” button.
Raiders Welcome Champions to Lynnville
The Class 1A Raiders jumped up four weight classes and nearly knocked off visiting 5A foe Lincoln County last week, falling 28-27 after a late two-point conversion attempt came up inches shy.
The Raiders (0-1) will look to rebound in yet another home tilt, this time welcoming the Champions (0-1), who suffered a 34-5 loss versus Moore County in their opening contest.
The RHS offense was led last week by senior quarterback Bryce Miller, who completed 7-of-15 passes for 135 yards. Miller added 49 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown in the one-point loss.
The trio of Andrew Huff, Nash Petty and Luke Eslick combined for right around 100 yards on the ground with Petty and Eslick rushing for a score.
Cascade, meanwhile, was held to just five points in a blowout loss to high-powered Moore County.
Richland dominated the Champions in Wartrace a year ago, winning the ballgame 41-14 for their fourth win of the season.
Eslick was the hero in last year’s matchup, turning the tide in Richland’s favor for good with an 80-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
The all-time series sits at 1-1 with the Champions winning in their lone trip to Wayne Hobbs Stadium in 2021.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Wayne Hobbs Memorial Stadium.
Bobcats Head to Savannah Versus High-Flying Tigers
After a gut-wrenching overtime loss to rival Page last Friday in their season opener, Giles County turns right back around for a road matchup versus another high-powered squad in Hardin County.
The Bobcats (0-1) came up inches shy on back-to-back plays from keeping Page out of the end zone in overtime and notching a win. Hardin County (1-0), meanwhile, cruised to a 48-12 victory versus Memphis Business Academy.
Friday’s matchup could be a fun battle at the quarterback position.
GCHS signal caller Johnny Jackson dazzled in his Bobcat debut, completing 16-of-20 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns. The junior also ran 13 times for 60 yards and a touchdown in the overtime period.
HCHS senior quarterback Carter Smith, who holds an offer from Pitt, completed 11-of-14 passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns and completed passes to six different receivers. Smith also had a rushing score.
The Bobcats will undoubtedly turn to senior stars Kamauri Turner and X’Zorion Randolph to shoulder most of the offensive load.
Turner had more than 200 all-purpose yards, two touchdowns and a fumble recovery last Friday. Randolph, meanwhile, was held to just 77 yards on the ground, but had the final touchdown in regulation to force overtime. Randolph also led the team with 12 tackles.
Junior Jacob Saunders and senior Ryan Weaks were the top playmakers for the Tigers last week, with Saunders rushing for exactly 100 yards and Weaks snagging four passes for 99 yards.
Despite numerous jamborees and preseason games over the years, Friday’s matchup marks the first meeting between the two schools in more than two decades, with the teams splitting a two-game series back in 1999-2000. The Bobcats won 23-18 in 1999, but suffered a 34-0 loss to the Tigers the following year.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Jim Carroll Stadium in Savannah.
Ardmore Prepares for Season Opener
Third-year head coach Jonathan Snider and the Ardmore Tigers will welcome West Limestone to Cooper Field Friday night for their 2023 season opener.
The new-look Tigers will aim to slow down a usually high-powered Wildcat attack by limiting big plays defensively and trying to extend longer drives offensively.
Hayden Durham and Morgan Miles return for the Tigers and will look to anchor the squad on the defensive side of the ball.
Offensively, the Tigers return at least five receivers that had major minutes in 2022. Skyler Jean, Noah Stafford, Jaret Douthit, Cooper Dorning and Peyton Hargrove all return for AHS.
“We graduated 17 seniors from last year’s team,” Snider said. “But we increased our overall program numbers this offseason. Leadership is one of our best strengths entering this year, and I am proud that we worked so hard on developing that this offseason. West Limestone is a very good football team and we are looking forward to finally getting our season underway.”
