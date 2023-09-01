Friday night marks the third week of the high school football season in the state of Tennessee and all three of our area teams return to action.
Fresh off a 23-15 home victory versus Cascade last week, Richland (1-1) remains at home this week. The stakes increase dramatically for the Raiders, however, as they welcome Wayne County to Wayne Hobbs Memorial Stadium for their first region game of the year.
Giles County (0-2) is still seeking its first win of the year, but faces another talented squad this week in the form of Fayetteville (0-2).
Ardmore (0-1) suffered a 16-7 loss to visiting West Limestone last Friday in its season opener. The Tigers now hit the road for the first time in 2023 when they travel to West Morgan (1-0).
Raiders Welcome Wildcats for First Region Game
After dropping down to Class 1A this offseason, Richland will play its first ballgame as a new member of Region 5 when it welcomes Wayne County Friday night.
Both teams enter after victories in their respective Week 2 contests. The Raiders knocked off Cascade at home, while the Wildcats picked up a victory at Summertown.
Senior quarterback Bryce Miller led the offensive charge for the Raiders in last week’s victory, rushing for a team-high 106 yards while completing 10-of-15 passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns.
Nash Petty continued his strong start to the season as he added 52 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Jake Sands led the Raiders in receiving with 54 yards and a score.
The Wildcat offense is led by the duo of senior running back Ryder Butler and junior quarterback Will Bevis. Butler ran 14 times for 170 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win versus Summertown. Bevis was 4-of-7 passing for 79 yards and a score, but also added 20 carries for 94 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
The defensive trio of Bevis, Brayden Littleton and Dane Bryant all forced turnovers in last week’s victory.
Richland enters averaging 25.0 points per game offensively and is allowing 21.5 points per contest. The Wildcats are averaging 23.0 points per game offensively and allowing 21.5 points defensively.
The Wildcats have won the last nine meetings between the two clubs, with Richland’s last victory coming in 1999. Friday’s tilt marks the first region battle between the two squads since they met as Region 6-A foes back in 2012.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Wayne Hobbs Stadium in Lynnville.
Bobcats and Tigers to Meet for First Time
Despite several preseason clashes in years past, Giles County and Fayetteville will officially meet for the first time in gridiron history Friday at Sam Davis Park.
And for all of the success the two programs have had in the last few seasons, both squads enter the matchup in search of their first victory of the 2023 season.
Both squads have battled talented squads in their defeats in the first two weeks of the season.
The Bobcats suffered heart-breaking defeats in their first two games of the year versus Class 5A Page and Class 4A Hardin County.
The Tigers, meanwhile, fell to perennial Class 4A playoff contender Upperman 26-0 in Week 1 and then suffered a 34-14 setback last week at Class 1A powerhouse Moore County.
Conditions are prime for a potential shootout in Friday’s showdown.
GCHS’ offense is averaging 31.0 points per game and 354.5 yards per contest, but has surrendered 34-plus points in each of its first two outings. The Tiger offense has scored just two touchdowns this season and is averaging under 100 yards per game, but faces a Bobcat bunch that is still perhaps looking to find its defensive identity.
Friday’s matchup will always feature two talented junior quarterbacks in GCHS signal caller Johnny Jackson and Tiger southpaw Samuel Willoughby.
Jackson averages just over 200 yards through the air and 67.0 yards on the ground. Willoughby has yet to record a touchdown this season, but is a three-star prospect that already holds offers from several Division I programs.
Senior running backs X’Zorion Randolph and Calvin Hughes should lead the charge on the ground for the Bobcats and Tigers, respectively. Randolph is averaging nearly 100 yards per game and has scored a touchdown in each of GCHS’ first two games. Hughes had both touchdowns in last week’s defeat to Moore County.
GCHS is led at wideout by senior Kamauri Turner, who has 17 catches for 271 yards and three scores. Junior Kareem Bryant has snagged a touchdown in every Bobcat contest this season. Five different receivers have caught balls for FHS, but none have more than 26 yards receiving. Seniors Kentius Henderson and Alex Young lead the way in yards. Freshman Fernando Leslie has a team-high seven receptions.
Senior kicker Chase Cardin has been a weapon for GCHS this season, logging six touchbacks on nine kickoffs and four of his eight punts have been downed inside the opposing team’s 20. He is 8-of-9 on extra-point attempts and has yet to attempt a field goal this year.
Kickoff in Friday’s clash is set for 7 p.m. at The Brickyard.
Ardmore Travels to West Morgan
Ardmore showed signs of life in the second half, but came up shy in a 16-7 home loss to powerful West Limestone last week in its season opener.
The Tigers will now hit the road for the first time this season when they face off against the West Morgan Rebels (1-0).
Brodie Wise led the Tigers with eight carries for 43 yards a week ago. Freshman Alex King and junior Peyton Gatlin split reps at quarterback. King was 5-of-12 passing with an interception. Gatlin was 1-of-8 passing with an interception, but his lone completion was a bomb in the third quarter to wideout Skyler Jean for the Tigers’ lone touchdown.
Peyton Hargrove and Noah Stafford combined for five of the team’s seven receptions in the loss.
Ty Clark and Hayden Durham led the Tigers with 13 and 11 tackles each.
Rebel quarterback Braxton Peters was a tidy 14-of-19 passing for 181 yards and threw four touchdowns in West Morgan’s 41-20 win at Randolph. Three of the touchdowns went to Ti’airrius Mosley, who had seven catches for 157 yards.
Senior running back Jalen Fletcher added 96 yards and a score on the ground in last week’s victory.
Ardmore has lost eight of its last 10 meetings to the Rebels, including a 49-0 loss at home last season. The Tigers had posted two straight commanding victories in the series prior to last season’s defeat.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Trinity, Ala.
