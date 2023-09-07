DSC09319.JPG

GCHS junior Kareem Bryant lays out to break up a pass in last Friday’s Bobcat victory. Bryant and the Bobcats led the entirety of the contest for their first victory of the season.   Taylor McNairy / Pulaski Citizen

If you blink, you just might miss it.

The first three weeks of the high school football season are already complete and Richland (2-1) and Giles County (1-2) are rapidly approaching the halfway marks of their respective campaigns.

