If you blink, you just might miss it.
The first three weeks of the high school football season are already complete and Richland (2-1) and Giles County (1-2) are rapidly approaching the halfway marks of their respective campaigns.
Ardmore (0-2) is just behind as the Tigers enter Week 3 of the season down in Alabama.
Richland plays its first road matchup of the season tomorrow night when it travels to Fairview (1-2). Giles County heads west to Lawrenceburg to meet Lawrence County (2-1) for the first iteration of the Cowbell Game since 2018.
Ardmore is set to host Brewer (1-1).
Both Richland and GCHS’ ballgames will be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live. Fans can listen to their respective contest by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland” and “PCL GCHS.” Fans can also listen to the game by visiting PulaskiCitizen.com and clicking “Pulaski Citizen Live.”
Raiders Prep for First Road Contest
After three straight games at home to open the season, the Raiders step away from Wayne Hobbs Memorial Stadium for a showdown versus Class 3A Fairview.
The Raiders are led by senior signal caller Bryce Miller, who has completed 25 passes for just over 300 yards and three touchdowns. Miller has added nearly 200 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
RHS has featured three different backs in its first three games and all three have had their moments. Junior Nash Petty has scored a touchdown in every game this season. Andrew Huff and Luke Eslick have also found the end zone on the ground for the Raiders.
Sophomore wideout Jake Sands has emerged as RHS’ chief aerial weapon with nearly 150 yards receiving and a touchdown. Freshman Aylin Kennedy had two catches — one of which was a 53-yard touchdown — in last week’s win versus Wayne County.
Fairview’s balanced attack is led by somewhat of a youth movement.
Sophomore quarterback Jax McCoy has completed 24-of-46 passes for 397 yards and four touchdowns. Freshman running back Kentrell Harrison leads the Yellowjackets in rushing with 27 carries for 160 yards and four touchdowns.
Senior wideout Wendell Billingsley leads the Yellowjackets in receiving with 10 catches for 202 and four touchdowns. Junior Zedek Chambers has hauled in four catches for 121 yards in his first three games.
The Yellowjackets enter Friday’s tilt averaging 24.3 points per game while yielding 22.6 per contest. The Raiders, meanwhile, are averaging just 21.3 points offensively, but have allowed just 18.3 points defensively.
Billingsley leads the Yellowjackets with 38 tackles and has an interception to his credit.
The Raiders have been led by a different player defensively each week, including last week’s hero, Chris Buchanan, who had a fourth-down sack to preserve the win versus Wayne County.
The meeting is the first between the two schools since they met as region foes back in 2008.
Before Fairview’s enrollment ballooned, the teams met 10 times between 1997-2008 with the Yellowjackets winning six of the 10 showdowns.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Fairview.
Bobcats Prepare for First Cowbell Game Since 2018
A week after meeting Fayetteville for the very first time on the gridiron, the Bobcats will now meet one of their most familiar foes.
Even if the teams have not squared off in five years.
Tomorrow night marks the first playing of the Cowbell Game since 2018 as GCHS visits Hendrix Staggs Stadium on the campus of Lawrence County.
Prior to pausing the series, the contest was one of the longest-running rivalry games in the state of Tennessee and remains one of its most exciting trophy games.
GCHS won the last meeting on the field between the two teams, 53-14, but was eventually forced to forfeit the victory due to TSSAA sanctions stemming from an ineligible player.
The two teams have yet to meet again.
“We have not played those guys in quite a while,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “And most of our kids were in middle school the last time this game was played. But I can promise you that they know all about the Cowbell Game and what it means to our program. It is one of the great rivalries in all of the state of Tennessee and it is one of those games where you can basically throw the records out the window. Lawrence County is extremely well-coached and we will have to play a great game if we want to sneak out of there with a win.”
After losing two heartbreakers to start the year, the Bobcats roughed up Fayetteville 44-20 for their first win of the season last Friday and could be turning the corner entering Week 4.
GCHS boasts a balanced offensive attack that averages 373 yards and 35.3 points per game.
Running back X’Zorion Randolph has increased his production each week and ran 17 times for 154 yards and three scores a week ago. The senior did not feature a run longer than 12 yards in a Week 1 overtime loss to Page, but popped loose for jaunts of 37 and 40 yards in his last two contests.
Johnny Jackson has completed 39-of-62 passes for 533 yards and six touchdowns through his first three games at quarterback. The junior has added 26 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Kamauri Turner has snagged 20 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns to lead GCHS in receiving. The senior featured heavily in the run game last Friday, rushing four times for 95 yards and had a 52-yard touchdown.
Kareem Bryant has emerged as a dynamic second receiver for the Bobcats, hauling in nine catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
Lawrence County’s trademark run-heavy offense has leaned on the run even more than usual this season, with the Wildcats attempting less than five passes in their first three games.
Three upperclassmen backs lead the LCHS rushing front, with junior Ian Clayton carrying the ball 22 times for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Clayton did not feature in last week’s win versus Lincoln County, however.
Seniors Tay Everly and Isaiah Bentley have combined for 236 yards and two touchdowns.
Tate Bedford, Caleb Oates, Randolph and Pierson Collier have led the Bobcats defensively as all average over 5.5 tackles a game.
Everly leads the Wildcats with 20-plus tackles on the year.
GCHS kicker Chase Cardin is 13-of-15 on extra-point attempts and was 1-of-2 on field goal attempts last week, narrowly missing a 51-yard attempt.
Wildcat freshman Sarah Morrison is 4-of-5 on extra-point attempts and became the first female to score a point in LCHS history earlier this season.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Hendrix-Staggs Stadium in Lawrenceburg.
Ardmore Welcomes Patriots to Cooper Field
The Ardmore Tigers are still seeking their first win of the season after falling 48-0 at West Morgan last Friday.
The Tigers will have a chance to right the ship tomorrow night in their first region game of the year as the Brewer Patriots come to town.
This year’s Patriot bunch is 1-1 after a 23-7 season-opening win at Hanceville and then a 28-13 loss at Arab last Friday.
Ardmore is still struggling to find its offensive identity, with junior Peyton Gatlin and freshman Austin King rotating snaps at quarterback. Freshman Zavion Hawthorne and senior Brodie Wise lead the Tigers in rushing, but have combined for just 81 yards through two games. Sophomore Noah Stafford has snagged three catches for 61 yards to lead the Tiger wideouts.
Playmakers Walker Latham and DJ Burney lead the Brewer attack as the Patriots average 18 points per game offensively.
Ardmore has won three straight in the series, including a 37-20 victory last September in Somerville. The teams have met just five times — all in the last five years — with the Tigers holding a 3-2 series advantage and riding a three-game win streak in the rivalry.
Kickoff in Friday’s contest is set for 7 p.m. at Cooper Field.
