Strong second half defense turned into points for the Minor Hill Wildcats in their 29-19 home win over rival Elkton last week.
The Elks came out hot in the first period, scoring nine points led by Levi Whitt’s two baskets. Jayden Abernathy scored a basket and free throw while Gage Schrader added two points.
Minor Hill answered with seven points in the first period, led by Kam Wilburn’s three-pointer and two free throws. Jacob Bridges added two points.
Both teams turned up the defense in the second period, with the Wildcats outscoring the Elks 3-0. Gannon Britt hit Minor Hill’s basket in the period and Wilburn added a free throw.
Minor Hill started to pull away in the third quarter, outscoring the Elks 7-4 to take a 17-13 lead going into the fourth. Bridges scored four points for Minor Hill and Wilburn added three. The Elks got three points from Abernathy and one point from Joshua Johnson in the third.
Minor Hill’s pressure defense caused multiple turnovers in the fourth, which turned into 12 points in the final period for the Wildcats. Elkton answered with six points. Wilburn led the way in the fourth with five points for the Wildcats. Abernathy drained a three-pointer for Elkton in the final frame.
Wilburn led all scorers with 14 points for Minor Hill. Bridges added eight points, Stafford had four, Britt two and Wyatt Randolph one.
Abernathy led Elkton with nine points, Whitt added five, Schrader and Kannon Graves each had two points and Johnson had one.
