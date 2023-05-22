Woody Header web.png

While browsing through the library video section the other day, I came across an interesting selection titled “50 Shades of Grey.”

I assumed it was an instructional fishing video dealing with assorted lure colors. I took it home and watched it, and there wasn’t a thing in it about fishing. They were doing lots other things, but not fishing.

Do fish really care about colors?   Larry Woody / MSM

