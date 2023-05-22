While browsing through the library video section the other day, I came across an interesting selection titled “50 Shades of Grey.”
I assumed it was an instructional fishing video dealing with assorted lure colors. I took it home and watched it, and there wasn’t a thing in it about fishing. They were doing lots other things, but not fishing.
It’s odd why there’s not more information available about lure colors, because fishermen are more finicky than fashion models when it comes to matching accessories.
I have a fishing buddy who seldom wears two socks the same color, wore brown loafers with his black tux at his wedding, and whose idea of “dressing up” is tucking in the shirttail of his glow-in-the-dark Hawaiian shirt.
But he wouldn’t be caught dead casting a red jig with a chartreuse Twister Tail.
He would refuse to get in a boat with someone who had a pink skirt on a yellow spinner-bait.
Once in a bait shop, I witnessed two customers almost come to blows over the merits of mauve versus orchid.
I know this sounds heretical — and every tackle dealer will disagree — but I don’t think it makes a dab of difference.
If a fish is hungry, is it going to quibble over the color of a worm?
Fish: “Man, I’m starving, and there’s a big, juicy worm dangling right under my nose. Too bad It’s beige. I’m in the mood for sandalwood.”
Think about it: when was the last time you saw a beige worm? All the worms I’ve dealt with over the years were, well, worm-colored.
Once at a tackle show I saw a display of plastic worms in every hue of the rainbow, including some in green-and-purple psychedelic patterns. I figured they were for Hippie anglers.
I’d be afraid to eat a fish that would eat a worm that looked like that.
The same goes for bait fish. Some, like tiny rainbow trout and pumpkinseeds, are bright and colorful. But most minnows are drab — 50 shades of gray, as it were.
I suspect game fish are attracted to the flash and flutter, more than the color.
One magical spring morning on Old Hickory Lake, angling accomplice Chuck Campbell and I puttered into a cove and began catching crappie as fast as we could crank them in. We both were casting blue tube jigs with silver speckles.
As we neared our limits, I began experimenting with different colors. I tried at least a dozen, and couldn’t find one the fish WOULDN’T hit. The crappie nailed bright red and pale pink, dull black and shiny cream, and everything in-between.
If I’d dropped the tinfoil from my Juicy Fruit overboard, they probably would have hit it too.
When the fish aren’t biting, anglers start pawing through their tackle box for a different color of lure. I suppose it boosts their confidence.
But does it help? Color me doubtful.
Larry Woody is an outdoors and NASCAR writer for Main Street Media of Tennessee. He is a three-time winner of the Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year award and is the author of several books. Woody was inducted into the Martin Methodist College Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
