Some of my animal-rights friends were aghast over a recent story about efforts to control wildlife-decimating Burmese pythons in South Florida by hunting them.
They object to how the snakes are sometimes dispatched by the King Henry VIII method: off with their heads.
PETA prefers the pythons be shot — it claims its more humane — but I don’t see much difference between using a gun or a guillotine. Either way it’s one less pesky python.
I’m not anti-snake. A five-foot-long corn snake lives under my porch and sometimes suns itself on the steps. I don’t bother it, and it doesn’t bother me. And since it arrived, I’ve noticed a drastic decline in mice, chipmunks and door-to-door salesmen.
But a 20-foot-long, 250-pound python is a different matter, and the animal-rights folks better be careful about hugging one. It’ll hug back. And its constrictive coils can crush a warthog.
I once had an up-close encounter with a monster python. Our infantry company came upon it during a morning stroll through a steamy Vietnam jungle. It was coiled on the narrow trail, body thick as a Goodyear radial and head the size of a football. It studied us with cold yellow eyes, forked tongue flickering to pick up our scent molecules.
It had the trail blocked, wasn’t going to budge, and we couldn’t shoot it and give away our position. The captain didn’t know what to do; they don’t teach python tactics at West Point.
Our point man solved the problem: he used his machete to hack a detour around the road-blocking reptile, and our patrol eased past and trudged on.
Animal rights activists believe pythons have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of possums — which they have virtually eradicated in the Everglades, along with raccoons, foxes, muskrats and many bird species. Not even deer and gators are safe. Pythons have big appetites, wide jaws and aren’t picky eaters.
As is the case with most of our problems, Florida’s python plague is man-made. The tropical snakes were imported as “pets,” but their owners grew tired of them once they grew into giants and threatened to eat Fluffy, Fido and the mailman. They were released into the wild, igniting one of the worst wildlife catastrophes in modern history.
And it could spread, maybe even reaching here, which was the point of the recent story.
Biologists have discovered strains of Indian pythons in some of Florida’s Burmese pythons, and the former can withstand cooler climes. Might they migrate to these parts, as did armadillos a couple of decades ago?
Wildlife experts assured us southwestern armadillos could not survive our harsh winters. The experts were wrong; today they are everywhere, including my backyard. (Armadillos, not experts.)
Could the same happen with pythons? Maybe, maybe not.
But if I find a serpent coiled on my porch any bigger than the corn snake, I’m taking a detour.
Larry Woody is an outdoors and NASCAR writer for Main Street Media of Tennessee. He is a three-time winner of the Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year award and is the author of several books. Woody was inducted into the Martin Methodist College Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
