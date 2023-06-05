If you’ve ever almost tripped over a black bear on a dark night, you never forget it.
I haven’t — along with numerous other encounters with bruins during years of camping in the Canadian wilderness. I was reminded of them awhile back when a discarded can of bear spray detonated in the Nashville airport, forcing evacuation of the concourse.
It created an inconvenience for travelers. On the other hand, when their plane finally took off there were no bears aboard.
Fishing buddy Bob Sherborne and I could have used some bear repellent during our first trip into the Ontario wilderness over three decades ago. We pitched our tent on the bank of a picturesque lake alongside a trail that wound out of the woods. We figured it was used by forest rangers.
We were wrong. It was a bear trail.
That night we were awakened by a loud “woof” outside the tent. (Bears don’t growl; they woof.)
Probably out of curiosity, this one swiped the tent with its paw, ripping it. We let out a yelp and made a quick exit. The bear, equally startled, ran the other way. We slept in the truck for the rest of the trip.
One night after supper we sat a cooler of leftover fish on top of the truck. The next morning the truck was smeared with muddy paw prints from bears rearing up to get to the fish. We were lucky they didn’t consider the fish the appetizers and Sherborne and me the entrée.
We left some fish in an ice chest and bears carried it off. They ate the fish and chewed up the ice chest. They also carried off our greasy cooking skillet. We found it in the woods, licked clean.
Weary of sleeping in tents and trucks, we booked an outpost cabin.
One night a bear, attracted by cooking smells, reared up and peered through the kitchen window. A member of our group grabbed a rifle and shot it through the screen. (The outfitter kept the rifle in the cabin with instructions to use it if a bear tried to get inside.)
Our companion overreacted. The bear wasn’t aggressive, just hungry. I felt sorry for any bear hungry enough to eat our cooking. One dark night I stepped from the cabin and almost onto a bearskin rug — with the bear attached.
We both let out startled woofs, and the bear went crashing off into the night. Tony Maxwell was cooking a shore lunch as a bear paced around, seeking a handout. Tony threw an onion at it to shoo it away and hit the bear square in the nose.
It grunted, glared at Tony and stomped away. Tony was lucky the bear didn’t turn HIM into a shore lunch. All our encounters involved nuisance bears, nothing threatening.
But we probably pushed our luck a few times. After all, they can bear only so much.
Larry Woody is an outdoors and NASCAR writer for Main Street Media of Tennessee. He is a three-time winner of the Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year award and is the author of several books. Woody was inducted into the Martin Methodist College Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.