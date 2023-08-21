The battered old Coleman lantern hissed and sputtered as squadrons of skeeters flew kamikaze missions against the hot globe.
Along the lakeshore a whip-poor-will trilled, and off in the distance a lonesome train whistle moaned, like the one that made Hank Williams cry.
It was a mid-summer night on Percy Priest Lake. High above, a silver moon shimmered on the glassy surface, and down below, the stripe were running.
Fishing buddy Bob Sherborne and I sat hunkered in the boat, watching wisps of line that glimmered in the lantern-light before disappearing into the depths below the boat. Suddenly mine twitched, twitched again and tightened. The rod tip plunged, and I set the hook on a big stripe.
As I brought the fish thrashing to the surface, Sherborne also connected. For the next half-hour we caught stripe — aka white bass — as fast as we could crank them in.
Then, as suddenly as it started, it was over.
The school of stripe that had been attracted to the light — or more accurately, to the minnows that were attracted to it — moved on. We called it a night and weighed anchor. We had all the fish that we cared to clean, and it was past our bedtime.
Another successful night-fishing trip was in the books.
If there is a more pleasant, relaxing way to spend a summertime evening outdoors, I haven’t found it.
The crowds of speed-boaters, water skiers and Ski-doers that churned the lake to a froth during the day are gone. An occasional party boat drifts by, decorated with colored lights and sending muffled music, squeals and laughter across the water. We don’t mind. We were young once, too.
Another nocturnal plus: when the sun goes down, so do the sizzling temperatures. Nobody ever suffered heat stroke in the moonlight.
The big schools of stripe that inhabit the lake become active after dark, following the river channel and concentrating around structures such as bridge pilings.
For 40 years Sherborne and I have caught stripe in the same spot at the same time every summer, beneath a bridge where the water is 70 feet deep. The fish generally hold from 30 feet to a few feet below the surface.
In addition to stripe, in that same spot we’ve caught every species in the lake: largemouth and smallmouth bass, yellow bass, walleye, sauger, crappie, bluegill, shellcrackers, catfish (three species), carp, drum, buffalo, shad, hybrids and rockfish.
When something takes the minnow down below and the line lightens, you don’t know if it’s a three-inch bluegill or a 25-pound rockfish, until you set the hook. If it’s the latter, hang on.
In addition to the lantern for on-board illumination, we use a floating electric light bobbing alongside the boat. The powerful beam penetrates deep into the water, attracting schools of sliver-flashing minnows, which in turn attract schools of stripe.
It’s summertime, and nighttime is stripe time.
Larry Woody is an outdoors and NASCAR writer for Main Street Media of Tennessee. He is a three-time winner of the Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year award and is the author of several books. Woody was inducted into the Martin Methodist College Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
