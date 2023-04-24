Warm weather means snakes will be stirring and perhaps adding to my litany of squirmy encounters, from grandma’s chicken coop to the steamy jungles of Vietnam.
One of my chores as a kid was collecting chicken eggs. One morning, I reached inside the nest box and grabbed something that didn’t feel like an egg. It was smooth and cool, and started hissing.
It was a giant rat snake. I let out a yelp, and grandma came running with her trusty garden hoe. She dispatched the serpent, whose six-foot-long body bulged with three eggs.
Grandma retrieved them, rinsed them off, and we — instead of the snake — had an omelet breakfast.
Fast-forward to a patrol through a dense ‘Nam jungle, where our platoon was halted by a giant boa constrictor coiled on the narrow trail. It was thick as a fence post with a head the size of a football. It studied us with cold yellow eyes, tongue flicking.
It completely blocked the trail, and we couldn’t shoot it and give away our position. We used machetes to chop a path around the monster, and quietly slipped past. They don’t teach that at West Point.
On another patrol through thigh-high grass, a cobra suddenly reared up and spit two streams of venom at the face of our point man. He instinctively ducked, but the venom splattered in one eye. He was medvacced to a field hospital, where medics said he was fortunate not to have lost his sight.
Flashback: as a teenager I was fishing on the Obed River and crawled underneath a rock overhang to look for arrowheads. Suddenly, I found myself surrounded by coiled copperheads. I had crawled into a snake den. I backed out, dispatching three on the way.
On another trip I was wading along with a stringer of fish trailing in the water when I felt a tug. A fat, ugly water moccasin had latched onto my fish. I scrambled onto the bank, dragging the thrashing snake behind me.
In all my years of messing with snakes, I was bitten by only one. My cousin Jerry and I saw a snake slither under a rock and (naturally) we decided to catch it. Jerry lifted the rock, I grabbed the snake, and the riled reptile bit me several times before I could let go. It was a non-venomous water snake, but its sharp teeth stung and drew blood.
Boyhood buddy Bill Selecman wasn’t so lucky. He was clearing brush when a copperhead bit him on his index finger, and a half-century later the finger remains stiff and unusable. It didn’t deter Bill from becoming Crossville’s premier dentist.
My dog Kasen was barking at a copperhead and got bitten on his nose. His head swelled up like a balloon. Grandma doctored the bite with tallow and turpentine, and Kasen was soon back chasing squirrels.
Snakes are interesting critters, but, as Kasen learned, keep out of their strike zone.
Larry Woody is an outdoors and NASCAR writer for Main Street Media of Tennessee. He is a three-time winner of the Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year award and is the author of several books. Woody was inducted into the Martin Methodist College Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
