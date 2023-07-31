A mush-melon moon hung high overhead, its shimmering reflection on the glassy water rippled by a big moccasin as it weaved its way along the bank.
It was hunting for frogs.
So were we.
Tim White, a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist, invited me along on a hunt on a Wilson County pond he said was jumping with big bullfrogs.
It was a perfect mid-summer night, with skeeters buzzing, fireflies flickering, frogs croaking and snakes slithering.
Tim told me not to worry about the moccasin; it was more afraid of me than I was of it. In that case, it was one jittery snake.
The night reverberated with the booming bass-singing of bullfrogs, the Richard Sterbans of amphibians. It’s a mating call. The male frogs croak to attract the ladies — big green Romeos serenading Juliets as they perch on lily pads demurely flicking bugs out of the air with their long sticky tongues.
There’s even a song about it: “Froggy went a-courting.”
Tim goes after only the really big fellows, and is such an expert frogger that he can tell their size by the width between their eyes as we ease through the bathwater-warm, thigh-deep water, shining our lights in the reeds along the bank.
I wondered why we had to wade in the snaky water instead of walking on a perfectly good bank. Tim explained why:
Frogs sit facing toward the water. If you approach them from behind, its harder to see their eyes shining. Plus, wading is quieter than stumbling through the weeds and briars.
While hunting from the water is quieter, you have to go slow and make no splashes or ripples. Frogs are on the menu of everything from snakes to herons and raccoons, and are understandably, well, jumpy.
Tim uses a home-made gig, a sharp-pronged metal trident on a collapsible painter’s pole. When he spots a keeper-sized frog he stalks within striking range, draws back the gig, and gives a quick thrust.
And another bullfrog croaks.
I gave it a try, and it’s harder than it looks. I spooked the first couple, missed the next couple — at a range of about one foot — and finally connected.
When we called it a night around midnight, we had 33 frogs, seven shy of a two-person limit. But we had all we wanted, and Tim doesn’t like to over-harvest a pond. He has several he hunts, rotating among them.
Bullfrog season is open year-round, with the prime time in late spring and summer. A hunting license is required.
Frog legs are a deep-fried Southern tradition, and commercially-raised ones are a popular item at many restaurants. But they taste better when you catch your own, rolled in flower with a dash of sage and salt and fried golden-crisp.
And, no, contrary to legend, they don’t jump out of a hot skillet. You have to catch them only once.
Larry Woody is an outdoors and NASCAR writer for Main Street Media of Tennessee. He is a three-time winner of the Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year award and is the author of several books. Woody was inducted into the Martin Methodist College Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
