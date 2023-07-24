If you’ve been losing sleep over the plight of our hapless Hellbenders, you can rest easy.
Help is coming.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Nashville Zoo are teaming up to make sure there are plenty of healthy Hellbenders well into the future.
A point of clarification: Hellbenders is not the name of a biker gang. They are a species of giant salamander whose ancestry dates back 60 million years.
During all that time, not a single Hellbender has ever won a beauty contest. They are ugly as sin, with gigantic flat heads, beady eyes and stubby toes. Their wrinkled, mushy bodies secrete a slippery slime, accounting for one of their more unpleasant nicknames: “Snot Otters.”
They also are known as Mud Devils, Devil Dogs, Grampus and Water Dogs.
They grow to over two feet long, the LeBron James of salamanders.
As kids fishing in streams atop the Cumberland Plateau, we occasionally caught a Hellbender by accident. I hooked a whopper in Daddy’s Creek one summer and thought it was a catfish, spinning and thrashing, as I reeled it in.
When I got it up on the bank. I realized I’d caught an amphibian Freddie Krueger.
I wanted to retrieve my hook from its rubbery lip — fishhooks being hard to come by — so my buddy Ralph penned it down with a stick. It writhed and twisted and secreted and tried to bite us. (Hellbenders have dispositions to match their looks. They’ve never won any congeniality contests either.)
I decided it could keep the hook as a souvenir, and cut the line. The Hellbender took one last slimy swipe at us and waddled back into the water.
We never went swimming in that hole again.
Nobody knows how Hellbenders got their name. One theory is that early settlers thought they looked like something that escaped from the nether regions, which would also account for their “Mud Devils” and “Devil Dogs” aliases.
Hellbenders are not prolific. They have trouble getting a date to the prom, possibly due to their looks and personalities.
Combine their low reproduction rate with various ecological woes such as stream pollution and dropping water tables (many of my boyhood fishing holes on Daddy’s Creek are dried up), and it’s understandable why Hellbenders need a helping hand.
The plan is for TWRA biologists and Nashville Zoo workers to collect Hellbenders eggs and raise baby Hellbenders (Heckbenders?) in a protected environment. Once they are big enough to fend for themselves, they will be released into their native streams.
Skeptics might ask: why devote so much effort and resources to a surly salamander that not many folks even know exist?
Simple answer: Hellbenders were here long before we were, and since we are responsible for getting them in trouble with our environmental blunders, we ought to help bail them out.
And, on a personal note, I empathize with the big lugs. I couldn’t get a prom date either.
Larry Woody is an outdoors and NASCAR writer for Main Street Media of Tennessee. He is a three-time winner of the Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year award and is the author of several books. Woody was inducted into the Martin Methodist College Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
