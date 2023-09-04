Woody Header web.png

Dove season celebrated its traditional Sept. 1 season opener last Friday, and the skies will be raining lead.

It’s estimated that two boxes of shells (50) are required to put a limit of 15 doves in the bag. Considering the cost of ammo nowadays, it’s no wonder they’re called “mourning” doves. It’s not because of their mournful cooing; it’s the sound hunters make when they get their credit card bill from the sporting goods store.

doveshoot web.jpg

Dipping and darting, here comes a dove.   Submitted

