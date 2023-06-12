It was a hot summer day, and a glaring sun pierced the shallow water, causing every trout in the vicinity to seek shelter and sulk.
But it was shady and cool beneath old stone bridge, moss-covered and dappled with emerald ferns and scarlet Indian Paint Brushes.
Water gurgled over rocks polished smooth through eons, eddying into a deep pocket by the bridge abutment. I cast a pink salmon egg into the current and felt the BB split shot bump-bump-bump along the bottom.
Suddenly it stopped, the line jerked, and I set the hook on a dazzling rainbow that erupted from the dark pool and ballet-danced across the water.
Once again, the Bridge Hole — as it is known on the Sequatchie River — paid off.
I suspect every stream has a fishermen-favored “bridge hole” somewhere along its course.
Outdoors humorist Ed Zern wrote about members of his fishing club complaining about the number of intrusive bridges being constructed along their favorite trout stream — then soon began bragging about catching lunkers out of the Walton Bridge Hole, the Highway 10 Bridge Hole, the Sycamore Bridge Hole. The bridges produced some of the best trout habitat on the river.
My favorite bridge hole is on the upper reaches of Byrd Creek, which flows down to create Cumberland Mountain State Park Lake. The stone bridge was constructed in the early 1930s as part of Roosevelt’s New Deal Homesteads project.
Grandma Harriet lived in one of the then-new Homesteads houses, and as a kid I spent summers there, fishing Byrd Creek and collecting arrowheads beneath overhanging rock ledges.
The Byrd Creek Bridge was already aging by the time I came along, with little crystal stalactites forming on the overhead arch, created by water seeping through the limestone.
The bridge hole was an ideal hangout for our boyhood gang. We would dangle our feet in the cool water, get sick on rabbit tobacco and debate pigtails vs. ponytails.
We also fished. The relatively deep water underneath the bridge held sunnies and creek chubs and an occasional foot-long bass. We caught them on worms dug from grandma’s garden and stored in a JFG coffee can.
No matter how many we caught, next trip there would be plenty more. Ralph, the deep thinker in our group, theorized that the fish migrated up and down the shallow steam before congregating in the deep bridge hole.
It was also home to crawdads and salamanders, which we caught under rocks and used for bait for big bass when we sneaked into the state park lake. (A permit was required, but we couldn’t afford one. Besides, sneaking in and evading park rangers was part of the fun.)
Awhile back I visited the old Byrd Creek Bridge. The current gurgled underneath just as it did long ago, and fish still darted in the clear water.
But I noticed one change in the bridge. The overhead stalactites seemed to have grown longer — about 70 years longer.
Larry Woody is an outdoors and NASCAR writer for Main Street Media of Tennessee. He is a three-time winner of the Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year award and is the author of several books. Woody was inducted into the Martin Methodist College Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
