Mockingbirds are nature’s alarm clocks. Problem is, they tend to go off before we’re ready to get up.

I was reminded of that awhile back when I set the clock for 5 a.m. to go fishing. But the feathered alarm clock in the bush outside my window went off at 3.

mockingbirdmac web.jpg

Mr. Sing--a-Long causes Mr. Sleepy-Head.   Courtesy of Makayla Boden

