Mockingbirds are nature’s alarm clocks. Problem is, they tend to go off before we’re ready to get up.
I was reminded of that awhile back when I set the clock for 5 a.m. to go fishing. But the feathered alarm clock in the bush outside my window went off at 3.
Once mockingbirds start, they don’t stop. They keep up their high-pitched trilling until they drive you nuts — and out of the sack.
The backyard mockingbird our granddaughter Makayla christened “Mr. Sing-a-Long” disappeared for a while, then returned.
It arrived at precisely 3:04 a.m.
Mr. Sing-a-Long, meet Mr. Sleepy-Head.
The mockingbird is Tennessee’s state bird and, like all song birds, it is a protected species. Sometimes they push their luck.
Ole Miss football coach Billy Brewer once took a broom to one. A mockingbird that lived in shrubbery beneath his bedroom window kept waking him up at all hours of the night. He finally became so irritated he jumped out of bed, grabbed a broom, and ran out in the dark in his pajamas to swat the bird.
It flew off, and as soon as the coach went back to bed it came back and resumed its shrill trill. Brewer joked that the mockingbird was responsible for some of the Rebels’ losses that season — he kept dozing off during games.
You’ve heard the expression, “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush?” Billy would have liked to have got his hands on that particular bird in the bush.
My mom read Harper Lee’s classic “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and took it to heart. When she grudgingly allowed Santa to bring me a BB gun one Christmas, it came with conditions: I wasn’t allowed to plink the cat, my kid sister or mockingbirds.
I kept my promise, although Scat the cat got nervous when I was around.
Except for causing chronic insomnia and sleep-deprivation, mockingbirds are harmless and useful. They catch bugs and are entertaining to listen to — except at 3 a.m.
Ornithologists estimate mockingbirds can make 250-350 different sounds, mostly mimicking other birds, but also with a few original tunes in their songbook.
Bird-watchers theorize mockingbirds sing to attract mates and stake out their territory. I’m not sure about either. They sing year-round, not just during spring mating season. And I don’t understand why they need to lay claim to a particular bush — usually under a bedroom window — when there’s plenty of other perfectly good bushes elsewhere.
I suspect they sing just for fun. Or aggravation.
After a month of unwanted wake-ups, I figured out how to deal with my noisy bird in the bush. I cut down the bush.
Mr. Sing-a-Long and its choirboy cronies are still around, but now they do their pre-dawn serenading from light-wires and fence posts, away from my bedroom window.
That’s fine with me. I can live with that.
And also sleep with it.
Larry Woody is an outdoors and NASCAR writer for Main Street Media of Tennessee. He is a three-time winner of the Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year award and is the author of several books. Woody was inducted into the Martin Methodist College Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
