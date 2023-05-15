Talk about ghost-story country.

Reelfoot Lake, nestled in the northwest corner of the state, is spookier than the Bates Motel on Halloween. Gray moss sways like witches’ hair from craggy cypress trees, and eerie cries quaver from gloomy marshes.

View of Reelfoot Lake from Blue Bank Resort.   Submitted

