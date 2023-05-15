Reelfoot Lake, nestled in the northwest corner of the state, is spookier than the Bates Motel on Halloween. Gray moss sways like witches’ hair from craggy cypress trees, and eerie cries quaver from gloomy marshes.
It could be night-hawks and screech owls. Then again, it could be swamp monsters or the ghosts of ragged Confederate soldiers who retreated into the trackless swamp and never came out.
It might even be just our imagination — unlike the fat, surly cottonmouth moccasin coiled on a cypress stump, tongue flickering and jaws bulging with deadly venom. It’s real.
Equally real are the giant bluegill that fin in the marshy shallows and lily pads, blue-black and the size of dinner plates. Anglers from near and far make annual spring pilgrimages to Reelfoot to “brim fish.”
The lake also holds big bass, slab crappie and enough catfish to stock Uncle Bud’s kitchen. Fishing buddy Bob Sherborne and I made our first trip to Reelfoot some four decades ago, and it was love at first cast. We haven’t missed many Mays since.
The lake has a rambunctious history, starting with its creation by the New Madrid earthquake of 1811-12.
Windows rattled as far away as Chicago. The land trembled and buckled and the Mississippi River ran backwards, flooding hollows and lowlands. The resulting Quake Lake was named Reelfoot after a Chickasaw chief with a lame foot.
Davy Crockett killed bears in the surrounding canebrakes, and almost perished there one freezing winter when he plunged through the ice.
Northern timber barons came in and laid claim to the land and water, threatening the livelihoods of fishermen and farmers whose forefathers settled there generations earlier. Night riders kidnapped two of the barons, hung one, and the other relocated back North.
That ended the land grab, but next came the market hunters. They slaughtered ducks by the millions, shipping them by barrel-loads to big-city markets before game laws were enacted and enforced.
Sometime around that period, Mike Hayes’ great-grandmother opened a lakeside resort/hotel, forerunner of today’s famous Blue Bank Resort.
Mike is a fourth-generation owner, and son Michael is being groomed to make it five.
There are few Southern outdoor writers, including this one, who haven’t partaken of the hospitality of the Hayes family over the years. They provide everything from boats to bait, and kids at the dock will clean your catch while you relax on the veranda, salivating over ribs on the barbi and taking in the prettiest sunsets east of the
Rockies.
The lake’s two most famous fishermen are a pair of Bills — Bill Dance and Billy Blakley. Everybody who has ever dunked a worm knows Dance, the celebrity TV fisherman. Blakley is a Reelfoot native who has guided on the lake since he was a kid.
It’s a hard combination to beat — good friends and good fishing, in a breath-taking setting.
Reelfoot Lake is a Tennessee treasure. And don’t mind the ghosts.
Larry Woody is an outdoors and NASCAR writer for Main Street Media of Tennessee. He is a three-time winner of the Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year award and is the author of several books. Woody was inducted into the Martin Methodist College Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.