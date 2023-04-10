A while back, I wrote about my old hunting dog Buddy and, in the spirit of fair play, I suppose I should give equal time to a couple of hunting cats.
One was a country cat named Scat. The other was a city cat named Kenobi by my son Brian, a Star Wars fan.
We’ll start with Scat. He was known as a “barn cat” because he was born in one and spent his days there, terrorizing mice and rats.
Scat was a tough old tabby who fancied himself a ladies man, a purring Bogart. He had his eye on a cute little feline femme fatale named Snowball who lived down the road.
Snowball was a pampered house cat who wore a bell around her neck and got her toenails clipped by a vet.
Scat wasn’t the only suitor on Snowball’s dance card, and on warm spring evenings she would slip outside to greet her gentlemen callers. Things tended to get lively among the yowling Romeos.
Next morning Scat would limp home, nose scratched, ears chewed and once — really — the tip of his tail missing.
The things we do for love.
One day Scat didn’t show up for barn duty, and we figured he had finally used up that 9th life. I like to think the old rascal went out with a hiss and a grin.
Kenobi was slightly more refined. He lived indoors and his personal chef (Brian’s mom) fed him fancy cat chow like boned chicken and salmon. Meanwhile, I ate baloney sandwiches.
Kenobi showed his gratitude by clawing our furniture to shreds and scattering smelly kitty litter all over the carpet.
When the sun went down, Kenobi’s inner-tiger emerged and he would go on safari in the woods behind our house. Like Hemingway, he hunted for sport, and proudly displayed his trophies on the back porch.
One morning we might find a mole or a vole, next day a defunct chipmunk or blue jay, or maybe a wood-mouse, lizard or garter snake.
While Buddy was a pacifist who wouldn’t hurt a flea (or maybe he was just too lazy to scratch), Kenobi was a natural-born killer.
I wouldn’t have been surprised to step outside some morning and find that he’d dragged up the neighbor’s dog. Or maybe the neighbor himself.
When Brian went off to college, Kenobi adopted me in his stead. He would curl up in my lap when I read or watched TV, purring (Brian called it his motor running). His breath smelled like fresh salmon, mine like baloney.
Eventually Kenobi grew too old and feeble to hunt, and spent his days dozing in the sun, dreaming about stalking field mice and clawing Chippendales.
Then one day he, like Scat, disappeared. We wandered the neighborhood, calling him, but he was a gone cat.
If there’s a Valhalla for warrior cats, I’ll bet Scat and Kenobi are there, with a big sign out front: No Dogs Allowed.
Larry Woody is an outdoors and NASCAR writer for Main Street Media of Tennessee. He is a three-time winner of the Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year award and is the author of several books. Woody was inducted into the Martin Methodist College Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
