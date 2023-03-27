After a long, dreary winter, we’re itching to get outdoors.
And when we get outdoors, a lot of us will start itching.
Poison ivy is waiting for us, winding around trees, entwined in fence rows, sprouting in fields and forests.
It’s easy to identify poison ivy — it’s that green stuff you’re sitting in.
There’s an old rhyme about how to tell poison ivy from other bright-green foliage: “Leaves of three, let it be.”
That’s not much help; just about every plant on the planet has three leaves. We can check out photos of poison ivy on the internet, but once outside, it’s hard to distinguish it from similar leafy plants.
Here’s a more helpful rhyme: “If you’re not sure, better detour.”
As a kid running barefoot in the mountains, I never paid any attention to poison ivy. My buddies and I would wade through tangles of it to get to our swimming hole in Daddy’s Creek. After skinny-dipping, we’d lie on the ivy-covered bank and let the warm sun dry us.
When we sneaked into Cumberland Mountain State Park to fish without permits, we knew we could elude park rangers by darting away through snarls of poison ivy. Rangers don’t get paid enough to chase pint-sized minnow poachers through poison ivy.
Times — and immune systems — have changed. Now if I barely brush against a leaf, I break out in itchy hives. Once, while cutting brush along our backyard creek, I got covered up with the stuff. It was in my eyes, ears, nose and various other sensitive areas. I had to go to a clinic for shots.
It made me wonder what the early outdoorsmen — explorers, long-hunters and settlers — did to cure their itch, since calamine lotion hadn’t been invented.
There are numerous home remedies, including oatmeal plasters, vinegar, apple cider, baking soda and cucumber slices. Are they curing poison ivy or arranging an hors d’oeuvres tray?
Poison ivy almost changed New World history, bringing some Spanish expeditions to a screeching — or scratching — halt.
Lewis and Clark made note in their journals about being pestered by the “poison weed,” along with swarms of “musquietoes” and “knats.” Spelling was not their strong point.
When reading The Last of the Mohicans, I always wondered how Chingachgook was able to scamper through the dense forest wearing nothing but a flapping loin cloth. Seems like poison ivy and skeeters would have eaten him alive.
Supposedly North American Indians smeared themselves with bear grease — a forerunner of OFF — to ward off bugs. Maybe it also worked for poison ivy.
The Coasters rock & roll band had a 1959 hit song, “Poison Ivy” about a teenage temptress. One of the lyrics: “You can look, but you better not touch.”
That’s good advice when it comes to poison ivy. Problem is, by the time we realize we’ve touched it, it’s too late. It can’t be un-touched.
One rash move will have us itching.
