There was just something about Martha Sue, the little pig-tailed temptress who sat in front of me in the second grade, that was hard to explain.
Maybe it was her cute pug nose, or the freckles sprinkled on it. Or the way she skipped rope on the playground or licked the mustache off her mug after morning milk-break.
Decades later (and Martha Sue now a great-grandma), I still can’t explain the attraction.
Same with crappie.
There are plenty of other fish in the sea, and I’ve caught my share all around the world. But I’m still drawn to crappie.
Part of it is nostalgia, especially come springtime, when dogwoods unfold their alabaster blossoms with blood-stained petals.
It means the crappie are biting.
As a kid, that meant trips to Watts Bar Lake with Uncle Bud and Uncle Herb to fish for big slab crappie. We cast minnows aside craggy stumps and waited for our red-and-white floats to quiver, bobble and plunge under.
For a kid whose angling consisted mostly of yanking stunted bullheads and bluegills from muddy farm ponds, catching those majestic crappie was the most exciting thing in the world.
It still is.
I’ve caught tail-dancing wahoo and dazzling mahi-mahi in Hawaii, native brook trout in Wisconsin, walleye by the thousands and Northern pike the size of a lumberjack’s leg in Canada, and I still thrill to the twitch of a bobber beside a stickup.
Crappie don’t get big — the Tennessee state record weighed a mere 5 pounds, 7 ounces. It was caught in 2018 by Lionel Ferguson in an East Tennessee pond.
I interviewed Lionel about his catch — which was also a world record — and he shrugged it off. He said he caught an even bigger one, took it home and ate it. I asked Lionel what a world record crappie tasted like. He said it was delicious.
Buddy Steve McAdams has guided for crappie on Kentucky Lake for over a half-century. Clients come from as far away as Texas and California to fish with him. He has caught literally boat-loads of crappie, and never tires of it. Steve says if he could fish for only one species, it would be crappie.
Crappie fight like a wet dish rag. I’ve reeled in snagged twigs I thought were crappie, and vice-versa.
The excitement is more about the bite than the battle, about the tingle when a crappie yanks a bobber under or pecks a jig. You set the hook and the struggle — such as it is — is on.
In Canada, I once caught a 30-pound Northern pike, fighting it for a half-hour. The 4-foot-long fish was so strong, it towed the boat in a circle.
By comparison, I can crank in a 10-inch crappie about as fast as I can type this sentence. Yet, I’d rather catch crappie than pike.
Like Martha Sue, I can’t explain it.
Crappie don’t even have pigtails and freckles.
Larry Woody is an outdoors and NASCAR writer for Main Street Media of Tennessee. He is a three-time winner of the Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year award and is the author of several books. Woody was inducted into the Martin Methodist College Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
