I was following hunting buddy Clarence Dies across a stubblefield to a turkey blind in the chilly, inky dark when he suddenly noticed I wasn’t behind him.
He looked back and saw my silhouette gazing heavenward.
“Whatcha lookin’ at?” Clarence whispered.
“Yep, stars. Just look at all those stars.”
High above, somebody had spilled a tray of tiny, glittering diamonds, scattered across the firmament.
Clarence cleared his throat as if to say, “I reckon they been up there quite a while. You just now noticed ‘em?”
Yes and no. I grew up in the country under starry skies and — like lots of other things — took them for granted. But after over a half-century of big-city life, where stars are lost in an electric glare, I’d forgotten about their enchantment.
Clarence was right. They were up there all the time. I just couldn’t see them.
With the steady migration from the countryside to suburbs and cities, I wonder how many other outdoorsmen are blinded, as was I, by the bright lights?
They don’t know the Big Dipper from a McDonald’s golden arch, or Orion the Hunter from the neon glow of Tootsie’s Lounge.
I used to know my stars. In grammar school, I made a constellation box for a Science Fair project and won a prize. Now, I can’t find the North Star. I thought I saw it once, but it turned out to be a hilltop neighbor with a flashlight taking out the trash.
During decades of fishing trips to the Canadian wilderness, one of the treats was sitting around a campfire under stars so bright they reflected on the lake surface, and watching the Northern Lights flicker and dance across a midnight sky.
You had to be fairly far north to witness them; further south, ambient light washes the shimmering glow from the heavens.
It’s a glowing concern, as farms become suburbs, suburbs morph into cities, and the dazzle of skylines replaces celestial sparkle.
Nowadays could Hank Williams write poetry about the silence of a falling star?
Can we still thank our lucky stars?
Could someone sing “When Your Wish Upon a Star” to Pinocchio?
Do school kids still recite “Twinkle-Twinkle Little Star”?
Do the stars still fall on Alabama?
Do teenagers still get starry-eyed on prom night?
Without stars, could Christopher Columbus still find his way across the ocean, or would Mrs. Columbus make him stop and ask directions?
In Vietnam, on night missions, we used starlite scopes to scan for trouble. The scopes were no help on pitch-dark nights, but if there was a glimmer from the moon or stars, the scopes gathered the light and enhanced it.
Some of us made our way home by starlight.
Stars have served us well over the ages, assisting with everything from navigation to combat, and sparkling in the eyes of pretty homecoming queens.
It’s comforting to know they’re still up there, looking over us.
Larry Woody is an outdoors and NASCAR writer for Main Street Media of Tennessee. He is a three-time winner of the Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year award and is the author of several books. Woody was inducted into the Martin Methodist College Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
