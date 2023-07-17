These lazy, hazy days of summer bring back memories of boyhood bullies.
And I don’t mean Booger, Peahead and other second grade miscreants who used to take my lunch money.
I’m talking about bullhead catfish — commonly called bullies — that inhabit stagnant ponds and mud holes in which no self-respecting fish would be caught dead. (If it WERE caught there, it WOULD be dead.)
But the tough little bullheads thrive in fetid, low-oxygen, bathwater-temperature environments, rooting around in the mud and eating anything they come across, including their own eggs. Bullheads are not only stunted, ugly and unsavory, they
are also cannibals.
Mom bullhead: “Honey, have you seen the kids?
Dad bullhead: “I ate ‘em.”
But despite their lack of personal hygiene and social graces, bullheads have some redeemable qualities. Well, one, anyway. They are easy to catch. Lots of barefoot country boys cut their angling teeth on the grubby little fish.
We also got a quick education about the sharp, poisonous barbs on the tips of a catfish’s pectoral and dorsal fins. Because bullheads are small, slimy and squirmy, they are hard to grip. If you grasp one around its body, you’ll get finned. The stabs are as painful as a wasp sting.
The state-record bullhead weighed over three pounds, but the ones I caught came in ounces. An 8-ouncer was a whopper.
I caught them in sluggish farm ponds that shriveled to the size of a kitchen floor during the blast-furnace Dog Days of summer. The water was greenish, with the viscosity of motor oil, and bubbled and burped from rotting vegetation.
It wasn’t a pristine trout stream, but you take what you’ve got. And what I had was a steaming mud hole.
I used a sassafras sapling for a pole, twine for line, and a bent-pin hook baited with redworms from grandma’s garden.
Squatting on the bank on mud baked hard as pottery, I’d flip out my bait and wait for it to sink to the bottom — about a foot down.
Almost immediately the line would twitch, and I’d yank out a wriggling, coal-black bullhead. I carefully grasped it behind the head with thumb and forefinger to avoid the sharp fins. The bent-pin hook was easy to remove because it — unlike the bullhead — had no barb.
I would drop it in a bucket and lob out another bait. I’d fish until the cows wandered over to drink and do other things in the water, then head home with my bucket of bullheads.
I cleaned my catch, just like Ted Trueblood cleaned Artic Char in Field & Stream, whacking off the heads and peeling off the slimy skin. Cleaned, the bullheads were about five inches long.
Grandma cooked them in a skillet with hush puppies made from cornmeal and chopped onions, sizzling as they turned crisp and golden. We got about two scrumptious bites per bullhead.
Bon appétit — and don’t think about where they came from.
Larry Woody is an outdoors and NASCAR writer for Main Street Media of Tennessee. He is a three-time winner of the Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year award and is the author of several books. Woody was inducted into the Martin Methodist College Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
