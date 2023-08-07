We nicknamed him Shorty because he was, well, short.
It was all in fun, of course, among our scruffy little band of boyhood buddies — even though Shorty was always the last one picked for our dirt-court basketball games.
I lost touch with Shorty over the years; I like to think he bought him some elevator shoes, married Miss America and became a Supreme Court Justice.
Awhile back a big fish brought little Shorty to mind.
Stewart County fisherman Mika Burkhart caught a catfish that tipped the scales at 122 pounds. Even more intriguing, the whopper broke Mika’s own state record he set last year with a puny 118-pouonder.
And there’s more: in addition to the 122-pound record-buster, Mika caught two other cats that memorable morning that weighed 68 and 72 pounds.
Where I come from, that’s a pretty fair day on the water.
And that’s what reminded me of Shorty.
Like Mika, Shorty had a cat-knack. He could catch catfish when nobody else could.
It was frustrating. We would fish in the same streams, lakes and muddy farm ponds as Shorty, and not catch a single Mr. Whiskers. Meanwhile Shorty would be up to his big, sunburned ears in catfish.
Ralph, our gang’s deep-thinker, suspected Shorty was using a secret bait he had heard about — chicken entrails, left to simmer in a Mason jar in the hot summer sun. Catfish are supposedly attracted to such yummies.
The next time Ralph’s grandma dispatched a pullet for supper, Ralph collected the innards, put them in a jar, and set them on the back porch to marinate.
We didn’t get to find out if they worked. Ralph’s mom tripped over the jar, breaking it and plopping down in a pile of greasy gizzards.
Ralph had to fish standing up for the rest of the summer.
We tried catalpa worms — thumb-sized, green and juicy — that inhabited Catalpa trees in the back yard. Impaling a fat catalpa worm on a hook is not for the squeamish. But we did it, and we still couldn’t catch any cats.
I know what you’re wondering: why didn’t we simply ASK Shorty what he used for bait? Two reasons: (1) we didn’t want to have to listen to Shorty brag and (2) he probably wouldn’t have told us anyway.
Mika was more forthcoming. He told me he caught his giant cats on white-bass heads, in a 60-foot-deep pool on the Cumberland River. I didn’t ask about the exact spot. That would be a breach of angling etiquette, like asking a buddy for his girlfriend’s phone number.
But I have a general idea where it is, and I may give it a try. If I knew how to contact Shorty, I’d invite him to join me.
What if he showed up with a Mason jar full of ripe chicken innards?
Larry Woody is an outdoors and NASCAR writer for Main Street Media of Tennessee. He is a three-time winner of the Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year award and is the author of several books. Woody was inducted into the Martin Methodist College Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
